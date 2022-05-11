GLENHAYES — Schools and athletics across Wayne County have received generous donations in the last few weeks to help with individual needs.
Doug Reynolds, Republican candidate for Wayne County Commission, helped the Tolsia Football Team by supplying every player on the team a pair of cleats for the upcoming season.
The total price was $3,600 and accounted for 45 pairs of cleats in total.
Tolsia Football Head Coach David Thompson said he can’t thank Reynolds enough for the donation.
“We live in a rural part of the county and times are tough on everyone and by generosity he helped a lot of families by doing this,” Thompson said. “Our kids thank him, and the whole Tolsia community thanks him! Go Rebels!”
Reynolds said he can be a bit of a “yes man” when it comes to donating to kids.
“I’ve contributed to many different organizations ranging from schools, sports etc.,” “Reynolds said. “I don’t really say no to the kids. I hadn’t been asked before to donate to Tolsia, so when the coach asked, I was definitely interested in helping out.”
In Prichard, House of Delegates District 28 incumbent and candidate Josh Booth donated $800 for raised beds at the elementary school.
According to Wayne County Schools Agriculture mentor Jason Ekers, a project for a high tunnel at the school was recently completed using grant money acquired by WVU Extension Agent Evan Wilson.
“We had been planning on raised beds, but needed donations to complete the project,” Ekers said. “Josh Booth contacted me after seeing a post asking if anyone in the community would be interested in helping.”
Booth said he loves seeing agriculture grow in the county.
“Agriculture in schools is a winner — everyone benefits — it’s a no brainer. The seeds we sow today will continue to bear fruit for generations.”
Booth also recently made a $1,000 donation to Spring Valley High School softball to kick off the team’s facility building fund.
“The Timberwolf softball family would like to give a big thank you to Josh Booth for his generous donation to kick off our softball facility building fund,” a statement from the team said.
If any other team or organization would like news of a recent donation published, pleased contact Nikki Dotson Merritt at ndotson@hdmediallc.com.
