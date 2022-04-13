WAYNE — Five candidates are running for three open seats on the Wayne County Board of Education and are focusing on safety, student engagement and post-graduation preparedness opportunities and more.
The Wayne County Board of Education is a five-member, nonpartisan body elected by county voters during the spring primary election. No more than two members can serve from the same district at the same time, and there are four districts in the county.
Incumbents Dennis Ashworth, District 2, current president Missy Perry Hall, District 2 and Johnita Jackson, District 4, are seeking re-election.
Current board members Randy Trautwein, District 2 and Joann Hurley, District 1, are not up for re-election this year.
Those challenging for seats are Howard Meddings and Bryan Thompson, both running in District 3.
The top vote-getters win in the school board election, as long as no more than two are in the same district. In this election, District 3 runs that risk. Because Hall, Meddings and Thompson are all running in District 3, only the top two vote-getters could win seats.
Ashworth, 75, has served on the Wayne County Board of Education since 2018, and he formerly worked as a teacher in Wayne County schools and as a Huntington police officer.
Ashworth said he thinks the current board members have made great progress expanding programs available for students, but he doesn’t feel like his work is done.
“There are some things we need to get done that we haven’t gotten done,” he said. “I know we got a lot of programs, and the different high schools have different programs available, but we can continue to make available more opportunities for our students, whether they want to go to a four-year college, or go right to work, or whatever path they want.”
Increasing CTE programs and other opportunities such as internships and clubs in the schools will only improve student engagement and attendance, likely lowering dropout rates, Ashworth said.
Ashworth said he also wants to work with teachers, administrators and parents to improve communication between all parties.
“We want to encourage our teachers to communicate and we want to encourage our parents to feel free if they have a question or problem to work with our educators because we’re all there to do what’s best for our children,” he said.
Hall, 51, has spent her life in Wayne County and felt the need to run for the board in 2016 to bring a community voice to the table during a time where she felt the school system was stagnant. Hall didn’t make it onto the board until 2018, but she said she feels great progress has been made since then.
Hall said the board has worked together to learn the needs of the different schools and help them improve, whether it be through renovation and construction projects or through academic opportunities.
Though each school is different and has different needs, Hall said she is proud to have the same quality of education throughout the county.
“To go from Westmoreland to Crum and 18 buildings in between, there’s a lot of different philosophies floating around,” she said. “So it’s really nice to be able to have a cohesive type of plan for everybody so that if you go from Vinson Middle to Crum K-8, you’re going to get the same type of curriculum and instruction from one school that you will at another.”
Hall said coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the most pressing issue is making up lost learning time for students.
Through interventionists, curriculum coordinators, a variety of teaching programs and more, Hall said the board has worked with those in the classroom to close learning gaps, and to do it in interactive and engaging ways.
“Our teachers are wanting to make sure everything in the classroom is engaging and appealing to the students and they want to come to class,” she said. “If I think back, the classes where I was up and moving are probably where I gained the most knowledge as opposed to just sitting and taking notes, and that’s what we’re seeing in our classrooms.”
Jackson, 75, has served for the Board of Education since 2014 and said she wants to continue serving the county by continuing to make the schools safer for students.
Jackson said she wants schools that have multiple buildings to be fully enclosed and continue safety training for the schools — though she hopes certain safety measures do not have to be used, she says it’s best to be prepared.
“We don’t want to have to think about someone coming into the schools, but we need to be prepared for it and that’s what we’re trying to do in all of our schools,” Jackson said.
Jackson said preparation for intruders is not the only safety precautions she wants to increase if re-elected, but she also wants to expand drug education and drug prevention in schools.
Jackson said she wants students to be informed of the real effects of drug use, possibly by bringing in people who have personal experience or who work with those who have experience.
Overall, Jackson said she’s been proud of the progress she has seen in the county’s schools so far, and she wants to be a part of the board that continues the work.
Meddings, 58, said he thinks early education can help reduce dropout rates, increase student engagement and keep students safe.
Programs that reward student achievement could be beneficial and encourage more improvement, Meddings said, but it’s important to teach students at a young age the importance of staying in school.
“We have to keep these young kids, the elementary school kids, engaged so that they want to come to school and keep coming to school,” he said. “By the time they get to middle or high school, they’ve already decided if they like school or not. We got to do what we can to make them happy to come to school.”
Meddings said if elected, he will work with administrators and teachers to improve curriculum and student achievement and safety. Additionally, to compete with private and charter schools, the board should work to provide as many academic and social opportunities as possible.
“We have to make our schools attractive, with academics and club and anything to keep our students and staff happy,” he said. “The local schools should be the hub of each community, making people feel they want to be there.”
Thompson, 53, is running for the Board of Education to expand vocational opportunities for students.
As manager of Thompson Electric and an employee with Special Metals, Thompson said there are currently no programs in Wayne County schools focused on electric, plumbing, cosmetology and other trade jobs.
Though college is a great choice for some students, Thompson said, not all Wayne County students will choose that path after graduation.
“My son is in the eighth grade, and right now, he can’t follow me in the family business unless he goes into a different program after high school,” Thompson said. “These students graduate, have to pay extra to get into these trade programs and courses and they end up in the job market late.”
Thompson said surrounding counties with these programs are at an advantage, and he wants to expand the workforce opportunities for Wayne County kids.
The schools could also incorporate mentorship programs, Thompson said, to keep students informed about their career options after high school. Mentors could be from all fields just to make sure students know the local options.
“Some of these kids don’t know what they can do after they graduate,” he said. “They should know every opportunity they have and the different ways they can get to where they need to go before they leave our schools.
The West Virginia primary election takes place May 10.