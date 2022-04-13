WILLAMSON — Three candidates will face off in the May 10 Republican primary for a seat in the West Virginia State House of Delegates representing the 29th district — which includes southern Wayne and northern Mingo counties. The candidates are Matthew Deskins, Nate Randolph and Henry Corby Dillon.
Matthew Deskins of Delbarton works as an electrician in the coal mines.
“Since I was in the second grade, I’ve been interested in politics,” Deskins said. “I have been a registered Republican from the time I’ve had a registration. I’ve never had a different registration; I’ve always been registered a Republican. I believe in reasonable, conservative values.”
Deskins said he is pro coal, but believes there should be more diversification in energy sources in the state.
“I’m pro coal and everything to that extent,” Deskins said. “I do believe that we are right on the verge of an energy revolution. I feel deep down that we are moving toward a different way that we use electricity. I do believe that battery-powered vehicles are the way of the future. … I’m not against fossil fuels in any way, I just think that the technology is where we need it to be and getting better every day, and I believe this is something that we have to look forward to.”
Deskins said he also thinks Appalachian Power has a monopoly in the area, and that there should be deregulation to allow more opportunity for a stronger energy market.
“This is one big issue that I have,” Deskins said. “I ran for office two years ago for District 20. I have a major platform on the energy revolution thing. I do believe that West Virginia needs more deregulation of power because at this time we have to rely on AEP for all of our power needs.”
Deskins said he has a son who is about to enter the workforce and that he wants there to be opportunities for him and other young people in this state.
“I’ve seen plenty of family members leave this area because of the lack of economy,” Deskins said. “The lack of sustainability for this area. I have a 17-year-old son that I have to look at every day and know that he needs something to look forward to in our area.”
Candidate Nate Randolph of East Lynn works as an architect.
“I was elected to city council in Huntington about 13 years ago,” Randolph said. “So I served on city council in Huntington when I lived there. I moved and started building a home in East Lynn. I purchased the property 12 years ago and built on it for quite a while before moving in.”
Randolph said cellphone and broadband service need to be more accessible. He said the pandemic especially showcased the gaps in service to certain areas.
“The things that are most important to me, having spoken with some of the people in the district, is that we don’t have good cell service,” Randolph said. “A lot of them that live south of Wayne, the southern half of Wayne County and the northern half of Mingo, we just don’t have good cell service. Cell service, access to internet. You know broadband, like we saw during the pandemic some of the gaps that were created trying to do distance learning with people who don’t have access to internet.”
Randolph said infrastructure statewide could be improved.
“Infrastructure in general,” Randolph said. “Roads, bridges. I tell people last summer I ended up having to spend the night in my truck because a bridge close to my home had collapsed during the day, so better infrastructure in that regard.”
Randolph said access to drinking water is also an issue, especially in this district.
“A lot of people in the district don’t have access to clean drinking water, so they end up having to go to a volunteer fire department or somewhere else to fill up totes,” Randolph said. “That’s a real problem.”
The Williamson Daily News also contacted the other candidate in the Republican primary, Henry Corby Dillon, but as of press deadline those attempts remained unreturned.
Democrat David Thompson of Fort Gay is unopposed in his primary. He will face the winner of the Republican race in November’s general election.