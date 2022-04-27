Advancing Wayne County’s infrastructure is the key element candidates for Wayne County Commission plan to focus on if elected to the seat.
The race for one empty commission seat features two Republicans, Doug Reynolds, 46, and Travis Thompson, 33, with one moving forward in the May 10 primary to face the lone Democrat candidate, Matt Stanley, 53, in November.
The winner in the November election will replace President Kenneth Adkins, who will retire at the end of the year.
Reynolds and Thompson both have backgrounds in business, and are focused on propelling Wayne forward by using their business mindsets and experience.
“We need to capitalize on our region’s recent wins with our industrial base. The future is green,” Reynolds said. “That means we have to ensure all our citizens have access to clean water, we have to leverage our success to help our businesses use renewable energy to meet their sustainability goals. Finally, we should use our geographic position to ensure that we benefit from marijuana legalization.”
Reynolds believes Wayne needs to use what it has in order to move forward.
Thompson said it is crucial to invest in those areas of infrastructure Wayne needs to bring attention to.
“(We need to) work with the Wayne County EDA to retain and recruit new businesses, promote our farmers and local businesses, and support our school board with expanding vocational programs,” Thompson said.
Reynolds said this is a major factor holding Wayne County back.
“We can’t get in the game to compete for new businesses or even sustained tourism unless we have county wide water/sewer, broadband = fast internet and simply cell phone service,” Reynolds said. “We need to create jobs that can sustain a family, that instill pride and most important our children can bank on a future.”
Thompson is a Wagyu cattle farmer and investor, and is dedicated to bringing both awareness and opportunity in agriculture.
“I grew up on a farm and I came back to a farm, so I know the importance,” he said.
Reynolds said one major priority if he takes the seat is transparency.
“We need to work to make all commission meetings recorded and more accessible for the public,” he said. “There are many important things discussed in these meetings and a citizen in the county shouldn’t have to show up on a Monday at 10 a.m. to be informed about what is going on in our county.”
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: April 27-May 7
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 10
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.