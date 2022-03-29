We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Scott Fuller
CANDIDATE FOR: U.S. House 1 (southern West Virginia counties)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: ElectScottFuller.com
HOME CITY: Kenova
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
EDUCATION AND DEGREES OBTAINED: Board of Regents Degree, Marshall University, 1993; U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, 2005; 16 hours Identity Management at the Naval Postgraduate School, 2011; Master of Science in Strategic Leadership, University of Charleston, 2016.
OCCUPATION: West Virginia National Guard Lieutenant Colonel (Ret); Huntington Police Department SVU Detective (Ret).
1. Nearly one in five children live in poverty in West Virginia. What specific policies and legislation do you believe will bring children and families out of poverty?
The proper role of government is to foster conditions favorable to healthy job growth. Good jobs elevate families from poverty and ensure a brighter future for our children. I believe we can create all the jobs necessary for our country and state’s vigorous economic rebirth.
We must support impoverished families by creating an environment conducive to success. We must address infrastructure, education, and opioid harm reduction to provide the conditions West Virginia families deserve for the freedom to work and to reap the rewards of that work.
As your Congressman, I will work to support families, remove governmental regulations and overreach, curb reckless government spending and free our economy.
2. What are your specific plans to address the effects of the opioid epidemic?
Vast amounts of illegal drugs, including dangerous fentanyl, are pouring through our porous borders. Much of it ends up in West Virginia. Our own citizens have borne the brunt of this devastating opioid epidemic.
Resources that should be spent on our own citizens are being lavished on illegal immigrants flooding our country. West Virginians have had enough of this chaos and demand a resolution.
As your Congressman, I will work to ensure a secure border, enforce drug laws, demand accountability, and support effective recovery programs in West Virginia.
3. What can be done to ensure the Black Lung Benefits Trust Fund remains solvent to provide West Virginia miners with health care benefits if their employer files for bankruptcy?
As the tonnage of coal mined diminishes, the amount of excise tax also diminishes. The war on coal and the shifting of liabilities from bankruptcies to the fund has further complicated the issue, becoming an unsupportable model. No amount of increased taxation alone will ensure our miners continue to be taken care of by this trust.
In 1977 they knew the trust could not be self-supporting. We require a real solution to this problem, reforming the system to ease the burden of uncertainty for disabled miners. Kicking the can down the road another 45 years is unacceptable. The days of the miner being taken care of last must be over.
It will take determined leadership to pave a way through this complex problem. As your Congressman, I will make our hard-working miner’s welfare my priority.
4. What is your stance on creating a national law enforcement database and training standards to ensure officers who are fired for misconduct cannot just move to another jurisdiction?
No answer.
5. According to FEMA, flooding has become more common and more severe as the climate changes. What policies do you support to address climate change?
No answer.
Questions from the state League of Women Voters:
6. Historically, the Voting Rights Act enjoyed bipartisan support. Will you commit to supporting voting rights in the next Congress? If not, please explain what specific Federal legislation you will support to protect voting rights and remove voting barriers for all citizens of WV and other states?
No answer.
7. Last year, the House of Representatives passed the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity. When the Equality Act comes up in the next Congress, will you vote for it? If not, please explain your opposition.
No answer.
8. WV has a responsibility to meet at least a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. What measures do you support to make sure that WV complies with IPCC Goals per the Paris Agreement?
No answer.