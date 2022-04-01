We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Josh Booth
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 28 (northern Wayne County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: votejoshbooth.com
HOME CITY: Kenova
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 42
EDUCATION: BBA Marshall University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Incumbent & Vice President at Highway Safety Inc.
ENDORSEMENTS: West Virginia Appalachian Laborers’ District Council; West Virginia State Building Trades; West Virginia Contractors Association (CAWV); International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 132; United Mine Workers of America (UMWA); South Western Labor Council; American Federation of Teacher (AFT).
FAMILY: wife, Stacy; sons, Clayton and Samuel.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I want to help build a West Virginia that my grandchildren can live and work in. I tired of seeing our best and brightest move away to live and work.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I agree with the Legislature’s action allowing nuclear power plant in West Virginia. Current Nuclear power generation is smaller and safer. Additionally, it allows West Virginia to compete for businesses to with cleaner and less expensive energy cost. Finally, it will allow for a more stable energy generation for our residents.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I believe cannabis should be legal for specific medical use as prescribed by a physician.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
I believe the State should focus more on skilled trades and specific job training in high schools and community colleges. Partnering with businesses in West Virginia is a specific way to increase employment growth and workforce participation. Lack of employment opportunities is a main driver in population loss and quality of life issues in West Virginia.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
Generally foster families are heroes. However, I believe the current foster care system is overwhelmed in its current state. Additionally, believe that the foster care system lacks emphasis on therapeutic care for traumatized children. Generally, a child in foster care has or is suffering trauma from removal. I would like to see additional child specific trauma therapy providers in home and foster care settings.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
West Virginia need to increase wages and benefits for educators and support staff to be competitive with surrounding states. This coupled with improvement of quality-of-life issues (health care, jobs, recreation, etc.) would help us attract and retain quality educators.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
No person should live in fear of harm, discrimination, or repercussions for expressing any of their constitutional freedoms.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Much too slow. Everyday a child is denied support specific to address induvial trauma is another day a child lives in fear or apprehension. We must do it better and faster.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Specially partnering high schools, community colleges, and businesses to provide skilled training for workforce development prior to graduation. This would immediately place graduating students in well-paying jobs and address lack of workforce for business expansions and development. Another opportunity is identifying underserved or emerging businesses to provide training in advance to have a labor ready workforce to entice location to West Virginia.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
We are far into the terrible crisis which is opioid abuse in West Virginia. So far, we mainly provide only support services after the fact, drug rehabilitations, foster care for children, and overdose care. We need to become proactive in this fight, which involves giving hope through employment, drug prevention education, and mental health counseling.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
I don’t believe it’s an either-or proposition. Many times, our legislators are educators or have dealt a great deal with education. Policy issues should not be done in a vacuum. Good policy requires good input from people that have studied the issues and have thoroughly thought through. Both boards of education and legislators who care enough to study the issue are qualified to make policy.