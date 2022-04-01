We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Dr. Henry Corby Dillon
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.dillonfordelegate.org
HOME CITY: Fort Gay
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 40
EDUCATION: Ph.D., University of the Cumberlands.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Technology Integration Specialist.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Classroom teacher, English.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: WVCDL, NRA, Wayne County Right to Life.
FAMILY: wife, Debbie; daughters, Sarah, Emma, Anna; son, Henry.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: West Virginia and America are in a critical position brought on by decades of moral decay and cultural corruption. As more individuals have sought an easy and rewarding path, the integrity of society has crumbled. We are more divided and segmented than ever before. This is partly due to Marxist philosophy becoming mainstream, with a growing number of individuals looking to identify as a member of the oppressed segment of society in order to blame their problems on others. The time has come to repent and turn back to God and remember the founding of our state and nation.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
Since West Virginia does not possess deposits of fissile nuclear material suitable for energy production, but we have plentiful reserves of coal, oil, and gas, I do not believe this nuclear strategy makes sense for West Virginia. Globally, demand for coal remains strong, but we are hindered from burning it domestically due to EPA regulations. This needs to end.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I do not support recreational cannabis. All herbs were made by God and have potential medicinal applications, but none of them should be abused. Drugs, when used legitimately, are to help with healing, not recreation.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
People who believe that the purpose of humanity on Earth is to build the kingdom of Heaven should be fruitful and multiply. This is hard but fulfilling work. Economically, we should be encouraging entrepreneurship, self-sufficiency, and agriculture in the schools. People who know how to start and run businesses as well as grow and market food are likely to stay.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
We need to reexamine the adoption process and make sure more qualified parents are able to take in children, thus lightening the load on the foster system.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
Treat educators with respect. Decrease mandatory professional developments. Value the feedback from all educators, especially those whose opinions diverge from groupthink. Allow educators to enforce student discipline. Allow teachers to judge and meet the needs of students instead of trying to impose an equity-based standard. All students are a little different and that is good.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Defining people as such takes away their agency and imposes a Marxist world view onto the law. People who engage in LGBTQ behavior are deliberately rebelling against the image of humanity as made by God. They are discriminating against their own given nature and biology.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Treating the symptom does nothing for the cause. The cause is culture turning away from God. I want a school system where every child comes from a loving home because the parents believe that their primary purpose is to rear children in the knowledge and love of God and Jesus our Savior.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We need to take career training and apprenticeship programs seriously. The school system can be a major part of this. Students should have more flexibility in shaping their own futures. College prep tracks should not be standard by default.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Enforce existing laws. Encourage wholesomeness in education. Stop looking to alcohol and gambling to fund our government. Place an emphasis on upholding the values of our founders across the board. Read the Preamble to the WV Constitution for more philosophical details.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Possibly neither. There are few legislators or board members who have enough classroom experience to understand the real needs in education. A true classical education emphasizes a developmentally appropriate approach including the trivium with formal logic in addition to a focus on truth, beauty, and virtue. These are bedrock elements of a complete education.