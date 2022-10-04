We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website.
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Melissa Clark
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia State Senate District 5 (southern Cabell, northern Wayne)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://macclark19.wixsite.com/melissaclarkwvsenate
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 31
EDUCATION: Dual BA Degree from Marshall University: International Affairs/French
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Customer Success Manager on behalf of Microsoft Azure; Circus Performance, Modern Dancer at 4th Ave Arts & Forest School Instructor at Huntington’s Forest Adventure Co-Op.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Worked as a Montessori instructor & assistant, served, raft guided, fast food, call centers, retail and sales, customer engagement, entertainment, freelance writer, homeschool instructor, and performance artist
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Previously Young American’s for Liberty – I volunteer with a lot of organizations and community events around the state as much as I can.
ENDORSEMENTS: I’m a home-grown campaign, primarily family funded. I haven’t interacted much with PACs or Lobbyists. I accepted endorsement by WV Can’t Wait and they have been lovely.
FAMILY: daughter, Michele; parents, Michele and Eric Clark; grandparents, Carolyn and Harold Clark.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: For my personal statement, I would like to share my haiku.
He gathers silence
A single breath goes taken
Given to the poor
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
Yes, because the positive effects it will have on our energy economy like cleaner emissions, low operational expenses, reliability, and high energy effect – could also lower energy prices for WV, will create GDP and jobs. No, because of the potential negative effects on the environment. I will be mindful of regulations around this.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
Yes, light regulations for public hygiene and safety. Ideally re-evaluate those incarcerated, or previously incarcerated, for cannabis-related charges.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
Open markets to lower-class citizens, re-evaluate licensing laws and identify requirements that limit the lower-class workers. Allow young people to explore their innovative ideas to practice their skills here in WV. Diversifying will require everyone to understand how to accept the diversity our people have to offer already – not only through race and gender, but our ideas and thought.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
It would be impressive to create a Foster Care Facility where the children residing in it can create a home-life environment that suits them, creating more of a family atmosphere with creative freedom, or something like that show Madeleine. The Youth Transition Project (YTP) in WV is an amazing idea – let’s expand this asap. Let’s ask the people more.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
Re-evaluate requirements. Less than 10% of our own citizens can even APPLY to be a teacher. A graduate with a degree in math cannot teach math in our public schools without a specific teaching degree. Successful private teachers, like those trained in Montessori, cannot teach in our public schools. Reallocate the state budget to fund public schools more equally.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Absolutely. I am queer. My pronouns are they/them/ze. I support amending all discriminatory legislation to stop discriminating against people. It’s abusive. That said, a private business shouldn’t be punished for declining their service for any reason they want – it will only hurt their own business and is a bad decision to do so from a professional point of view.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
It’s difficult to find resources for the efforts so far to add support staff in WV schools. Staffing has been on a decline overall, pay is one of the worst in the nation. I can’t describe the efforts because I can’t trust that there are many. Nurses, counselors, and psychologists are important, but I couldn’t find the data for it.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Re-evaluate and/or explore licensing laws, restrictions around lower-class citizens, and evaluate programs promoting small private businesses. Collect community insights about community business goals/needs to understand potential community projects. Work to understand investment opportunities on the small scale targeted to lower-class citizens creating competitive, but necessary, businesses. Utilize abandoned buildings as creative business project sites for community members to practice entrepreneurialism.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
This is perhaps the most devastating issue locals in Huntington witness. I believe we need to better understand the stories of those incarcerated for opioids. Use best practices for addiction recovery and community integration projects – already existing. From a legislative perspective, re-evaluate funding to current clinics compared to rehabilitative lifestyle programs and brainstorm alternative ways of reducing Fentanyl distribution.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Education policy issues would be ideally collaborated between local school board districts, teachers, and the parents whose children attend the schools. This collaboration would help the schools know what is important to the family’s education expectations, understand how to support individual teaching styles, and boards oversee the direction of collaborations. Children should also have a voice in their education policies.
Additional general election questions
11. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, it triggered a West Virginia law dating from the 1800s that restricts abortions. Now the state legislature has a chance to refine that law. How would you like to see this law shaped for West Virginia? Would you support a statewide referendum on the question?
I support a referendum. Honestly, I am a bit confused on why all individual people don’t get to vote on this in November after such a big stink about it all. Granted, most WV’s don’t vote. I’m disappointed candidates are riding on abortion policies to get through their races. I am personally pro-life, politically pro-choice. WV’s current ban is abusive.
12. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
Legislators should intentionally go out of their way to get into their communities after elections have passed. Be consistent collecting community concerns and goals. Work to create budgets that support those community goals in ways that create local returns on investments. People want to create their own jobs to promote and diversify their local economies – how can we support this?
13. Many counties in West Virginia cannot fill teaching positions with certified teachers, particularly in math and science, which are critical subjects to ensure West Virginia students are prepared and competitive. What would you do to attract qualified teachers to West Virginia?
I would first suggest opening the market to West Virginians already qualified in these roles regardless of a 4-year Education-specific university degree. Open the field up to people who graduated in math and sciences or who can test out in these subjects given their determination and desire to teach in their own state, or from technical schools.
14. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
You’ve already asked this question. Feel free to omit.