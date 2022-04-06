We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Mark R. Maynard
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. Senate District 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: MarkRMaynardforSenate.com
HOME CITY: Wayne
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 49
EDUCATION: BBA in Business Management-Marshall University; BBA in Marketing-Marshall University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: 6th District Senator.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: NHRA, Wayne County public Schools Bus Driver.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Board of Directors position on Blue Ribbon Coalition.
ENDORSEMENTS: Americans for prosperity, WVRSC.
FAMILY: daughter, Mogan Chevelle Maynard.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I have gained knowledge from being in office and I feel confident when l seek solutions to Constituent problems. I am a true conservative, I will continue to fight for Christian values, and conservative policies that defend the Second Amendment, pro life, smaller government, and less regulation. I am a life long resident of the sixth district, my dad was born in Delbarton. I truly love helping people and being a public servant. I am a small business owner and I understand what businesses as well as people need. I would appreciate your vote for the sixth senatorial district.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
Yes I agree, technology has made serious advances since the days of Chernobyl and three mile Island. Things are much safer now, and like many other things, West Virginia needs to open doors to opportunities that exist for alternative energy, but not giving any undue advantage that will hurt our coal industry.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
That is a tough one, I don’t like the hold that big Pharma has on government, and I think there is great medicinal value in cannabis. Also the libertarian in me says for government to stay out of individuals personal choices, however the Christian conservative in me thinks it would be frowned upon.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
I think we need to continue the direction we have been heading for the last eight years, and embrace tourism, making the business environment in West Virginia more friendly, and make West Virginia more attractive for residents by reducing regulation, fees and the cost of living.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
I think we need to pay foster parents more, to compare payment that Foster group homes receive, and I think we need more mountaineer challenge academies to not only house foster kids but educate them.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
I think educators need more freedom and how they teach. I hear numerous complaints from teachers that are basically told how to teach, with less freedom that was experienced in the past. I believe the system is top-heavy with too many chiefs and not enough Indians.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I do not, these sanctions will basically force the private cake baking business to bake a cake for a gay wedding. I think as private business owners you should be allowed to practice your religion and incorporate it into your business if you so desire. I believe in free market enterprise.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
These students are our entire future for the state. Everything within reason needs to be done to make these students amazing in every possible way. We need to think outside the box and motivate and continue these efforts.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
I think collaboration between workforce West Virginia, DHHR, and West Virginia personnel. I feel through this connection we could get people back to work. Also I am a firm believer in rehabilitation and training programs by providing apprenticeships small businesses within West Virginia for out of work employees that can be trained in a new field.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
There needs to be a line drawn in the sand and continue the programs that work, and dispose of the programs that do not work. I feel like those that have recovered would be our best sources for ideas on what to embrace, and think outside the box. Tying this in to my response on question number eight by training through apprentice ships.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
It takes a village to raise a child. I feel that the county Board of Education, teachers, the state board of education, and the department of education should all collaborate on policies, then I feel this process should be put in front of the legislature.