NAME: Sabrina Grace
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. State Senate District 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer counties)
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Williamson
HOME COUNTY: Mingo
AGE: 44
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s & Master’s Degrees in Communication Disorders—Marshall University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Speech Language Pathologist.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Mingo County Republican Women—President.
FAMILY: husband, Keith Grace; children, Isabella and Braden Grace.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Being an elected official should be a job of service. It’s time for District 6 to have a true voice in Charleston. It’s time for us to have someone who will fight for our people. For far too long, we have not had true representation for our district. We need someone to be involved in our counties and work with elected officials and constituents to help them. We deserve someone who is in the senate to make District 6 better. If given the opportunity, I will be that person. Together, we can make this happen.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I agree and disagree. In 2020, coal-fired power plants accounted for 88% of WV’s electricity net generation. In my opinion, coal is essential to our state, and I don’t see that changing. I support our coal miners and coal as a viable, clean energy source. However, there are advantages to looking at diversifying our energy sources in the future.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I would need more information regarding the positive and negative implications of legalizing recreational cannabis to have an official stance as a lawmaker.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
We need to attract various types of companies and also manufacturing jobs that pay a wage that allow people to truly support their families. If those jobs are not available to our citizens, our people will continue to leave our state.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
We must ensure our children in foster care are taken care of while working to educate and help parents, so the family unit remains intact, and children are taken care of in their homes. The goal should be for children to be safely raised in their homes. If we can lessen the drug use, we also help this issue.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
In my opinion, competitive wages and fully funding PEIA are two of the top things needed to recruit and retain qualified educators.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I don't personally believe anyone should be discriminated against. I also believe that we must protect rights of citizens. We should not discriminate against anyone, but that doesn't mean that certain rules shouldn't be followed. For instance, while we shouldn’t discriminate against people, we must protect things like girls’ sports. In all decisions, I will follow the laws of WV.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Efforts have been good so far. It’s unbelievable to know what some of our students go through and it’s difficult sometimes to know how to help them. It is imperative we address their needs to allow them to be successful. Mingo Co has done a great job with having services from outside agencies available to their students while in school.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
The state needs to entice businesses to come here, and the workforce will develop itself.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Various things have been tried to make it better such as making money available for rehabilitation and programs to help. It’s only made a small dent. There needs to be education in our schools from late grade school until graduation, so our children are aware of the impacts of drug abuse. Legislators must be key in making this happen.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
I think both are qualified. As a former school board member, I see the great need for local control as each county is different. However, there is also a need for some level of consistency throughout the state. I think legislators and school boards need to work together with educators to make education & policy improvements.