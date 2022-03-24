We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Missy Perry Hall
CANDIDATE FOR: Wayne County Board of Education District 3
PARTY: nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook page Missy Perry Hall Wayne County Board of Education
HOME CITY: Prichard
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 51
EDUCATION: Buffalo High 1989, Marshall University 1994.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Program Coordinator for The Recovery Center at CHH.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Huntington Physical Therapy, Workers Choice Health Services, CHH Pain Management Center, Athletic Trainer, county Track and Field coach.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Daughters of the American Revolution.
ENDORSEMENTS: AFT 4016, IBEW 317, WCEA/WVEA.
FAMILY: husband, Michael Hall (31 years); three children, Devan and his wife Alexandria Hill Hall, Raylen and her fiancée Will Jeffers and Tyson Hall; grandchildren, Braddox Hall and Brynlee Hall.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a proud product of the Wayne County educational system with 3 highly successful children who are also products of this educational system. We have dedicated and caring educators who strive to give our students every opportunity. It is vital that our local boards prioritize those teachers and staff. We need to make sure the proper tools and support staff, needed to educate our children, are in place and available. I feel like Wayne County has been moving forward and is on a positive path by committing to provide these materials and supports.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
The role should be to provide county students the best educational opportunities possible. Members have no power alone. It’s a joint effort of individuals who make a personal commitment to serve the best interests of the students and community. Members listen, learn, and discuss before making decisions. Members should try be a positive link to the students, staff and community.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Keeping the curriculum engaging is crucial. Providing Mental Heath supports and school counselors for guidance is also needed. Parental involvement is key as well. We also participate in the Community in Schools program and Gear Up. If those choices can not be completed then we also provide Option Pathways or GED programs to support the non traditional student path.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Each school has a Remind App for parents to join to receive text or alerts about different school related issues. Schoology is the platform used for virtual or any online course work where students and parents both have access to grades, assignments or messages to and from instructors. The Central office web page displays calendars, notices or contact information.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
Curriculum that’s engaging will allow you to increase the standards and get more out of each student. Allowing student to be hands on, group discussion or peer teaching will increase the production in a classroom. Also Writing Across the Curriculum is an initiative that encourages writing with in all classes, whether it be math, science or history.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Student achievement can be improved by knowing where your skill gaps are and providing tools and time to address them. Also providing mental health services to address issues like trauma, addiction, or social emotional problems that impact a students ability to focus and learn. These are important steps to improve the path to achievement. Strive to make the school environment engaging.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Early education is the key to prevention. Special programs geared toward age specific audiences are used to teach drug prevention. Our Mental health services, social workers and school counselors also play a vital role in recognizing if our students need for assistance or counseling for a family issue or other need. Keeping students in a positive environment is key.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Post pandemic priority would be to address the skill gaps due to lack of in person instruction. Wayne Co has committed to using specific teacher led cadres, master teachers, interventionists, and a curriculum coordinator to address any trouble areas. We closely monitor progress to share success as well as best practice examples from classroom teachers across our county.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
We start with the most severe need, address it and then work down the list. Our major focus is to ensure the safety and efficiency of each building across the county. We also want to reinstate a sense of pride for each county school. We travel to every school once a year to address needs, tour facility and plan projects.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
The current legislation has not been encouraging to public education. We can meet that challenge by providing opportunities that appeal to students and parents. We can offer high quality education with new and innovative courses, hands on learning with CTE programs, internship programs that lead to jobs and early college programs that allow students to earn credit at no cost.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Most Wayne County buildings are older but the safety of our students is always a focus. School Resource Officers have been hired to provide coverage across the county. We are providing active shooter drill training drills yearly. We are also working to construct “man traps” in entrances of older buildings and key card access in all buildings.