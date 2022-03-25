We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Johnita Jackson
CANDIDATE FOR: Wayne County Board of Education District 4
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Wayne
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 75
EDUCATION: High School graduate, some college hours.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Retired
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: WV Assn. of Retired School Employees.
ENDORSEMENTS: Wayne County AFT Local 4016, WCEA/WVEA.
FAMILY: children, Jill Jackson, Jodi (David) Sager, John “Jay” (Kristy) Jackson; grandchildren, Kennison, Annabelle and Reid Jackson, David and Billy Sager.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I have been a member of Canada Chapel Church for over 49 years where I enjoy teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. I retired from the Wayne County Board of Education after 34 years of service. I have been a board member for almost eight years, and it truly has been a continual learning experience. I have seen new schools built, new additions added, and so much improvement to our facilities. I have also seen so many new and exciting learning opportunities for our students! We are always looking for new ways to improve our schools and our teaching methods.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
My role should be a strong supporter of our professional and service staff, our students, and our community. We need to provide our staff whatever is necessary to perform their jobs as well as they can. Our staff is called upon to do much more than their “job description” to educate and take care of our students.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
It is so important to address attendance issues at an early age before it becomes a habit. We can do this by having a constant communication between school administrators and parents/guardians. We need to have engagement in our schools such as vocational on the job training.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Our board has approved a Schoolology platform that easily allows communication of students’ grades and behavior from our teachers to the parents/guardians.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
We can use different outside resources, provide assistance to our teachers in their classrooms, and continue to provide professional development, leadership programs and mentoring.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
We now have K-12 interventionists in our schools to provide extra learning time for those students struggling in the classroom. We also have a director and specialists focused just on curriculum.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
We already have police officers and mental health counselors working with our schools, but I think it would be very beneficial to provide outside resources such as drug rehab personnel, etc. to visit our schools to give talks to the students. We also need to offer more drug curriculum to our students.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Our public schools need to prepare our students for their future. Whether they plan to start a career directly out of school or plan to attend a community or four-year college, we need for our students to be well-educated, well-trained and very confident in their education.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Since we have done several facility upgrades, especially to the schools with the greater need, I feel that most of our schools and facilities are in good condition. We will continue to work on our schools to make them safer.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
By promoting all opportunities that our schools are offering, we can try to encourage our legislators to recognize the dedication and hard work of our public school teachers and the tremendous effect they have on our children’s education.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Our employees are being trained throughout the year. Our students have resources readily available, and we are working tirelessly to make sure safety is our top priority.