NAME: Jimmy Scott
CANDIDATE FOR: Wayne County Clerk
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.facebook.com/JimmyScottforWayneCountyClerk2022
HOME CITY: Lavalette
HOME COUNTY: Wayne County
AGE: 41
EDUCATION: Wayne High School and Marshall University
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Real Estate Supervisor for Wayne County Assessor Office
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Steel of West Virginia
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Wayne County Farm Bureau
FAMILY: wife, Allison (Meadows) Scott.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I’m seeking this opportunity to serve citizens in a more impactful way. As a lifelong Wayne Countian, I was raised with a deep sense of pride and care for our community. With 16 years in the Assessor’s office, I have an established relationship with the Clerk’s office. This experience allows me to fulfill my pledge of being a working clerk on day one. Thank you to our current Clerk Renick Booth for his successful years of service as he retires. I promise to provide faithful service to the people of Wayne County and ask for your vote on November 8.
1. What experience qualifies you for the office?
I’ve served the people of Wayne County faithfully for the past 16 years as a property assessor. Working with the Clerk’s office on deeds, maps, probate, and sales listing forms. As well as being the Ballot Commissioner for six years. I have an excellent reputation for honesty, fairness, and hard work crafted daily, one taxpayer at a time.
2. What are your suggestions for improving the operation of the office?
It’s a great office! I know the people well and I will lead them to elevate their service to its absolute best. Improvements must achieve a balance between what is needed for efficiency and what warrants taxpayer investment. As a property assessor, no one understands that better than I do.
3. What would your definition of good service be?
I believe in servant leadership, and I will serve both citizens and my employees with passion and respect. The goal of public service is public—not personal—success. As a lifelong public servant, I know our success is shared by all, but we must own our shortcomings and commit to improvement. The public demands and indeed deserves it.
4. How can your office assist voters to cast their ballots more easily?
My #1 priority is the integrity of our elections. All other concerns pale in comparison. Voting should be easy for properly registered voters; however, I will never sacrifice integrity for unnecessary convenience. I believe its time to add additional early voting access in the northern and southern parts of our county to better serve voters.
5. What measures should be taken by states and/or the federal government to ensure American voters have confidence in our elections and to prevent election subversion and sabotage?
Election confidence comes from qualified workers and tested, transparent processes. I also plan to live stream ballot meetings and election machine tests, as well as keeping candidates informed throughout the process. We shouldn’t question the people’s choices. The clerk’s job is to count votes accurately and publish the results. If our process is sound, it literally speaks for itself.
6. Would you favor any changes in state law to make it easier for people to register and vote? Please elaborate.
I believe everyone who’s eligible should register and vote. If we can change the law to make it easier to do either or both—without compromising integrity—then we owe it to our citizens to make those changes. Our democracy works best when everyone participates.
7. What ideas do you have for efficient storage and retrieval of essential county records?
The records belong to the people. The clerk safeguards these records and provides them promptly to their rightful owners upon qualified request. I will continue modernizing the storage of paper files to digital for easier public access and safekeeping. When cost-effective, the clerk is duty-bound by the democratic process and the citizens to implement changes that improve that critical balance.