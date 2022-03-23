We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Doug Reynolds
CANDIDATE FOR: Wayne County Commission
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: dougreynoldswv.com
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 46
EDUCATION: Wayne High School, Duke University, West Virginia University College of Law.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Entrepreneur, Volunteer, Attorney.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: WV House of Delegates 2006-2016.
FAMILY: wife, Maria; children, Marshall, Grant, Justice and Claire.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
We need to capitalize on our region’s recent wins with our industrial base. The future is green. That means we have to ensure all our citizens have access to clean water, we have to leverage our success to help our businesses use renewable energy to meet their sustainability goals. Finally, we should use our geographic position to ensure that we benefit from marijuana legalization.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
We have great assets and geographic positioning. Our county had great success with recruiting the next set of automotive vendors for the Prichard Industrial park in the decade after the Toyota plant opened. We need to start right now trying to develop and recruit the next set of businesses that will serve the Nucor plant in Mason County.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
I served on Huntington Urban Renewal a decade ago, we started a landbank program that leveraged the Counties tax sales to purchase dilapidated houses. This was a successful program but only dealt with tax delinquent property. The County Commission should fund a program for municipalities and let them figure out the worst eyesores in their communities.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
Inadequate infrastructure. We can’t get in the game to compete for new businesses or even sustained tourism unless we have county wide water/sewer, broadband = fast internet and simply cell phone service. Opportunity for our children. We need to create jobs that can sustain a family, that instill pride and most important our children can bank on a future. Substance Abuse.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
Infrastructure. Education/Work Force Development. Wayne Countians are the best workers in the Tri-State, we just need more qualified team members. Tourism/ Health Care. What would be the economic impact if we could get every out of state visitor to spend 1 more day doing something fun and every day visitor to consume 1 more meal or see 1 more attraction.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
Absolutely, the County Commission owes it to our deputies and their families to fund the Sheriff at a rate to ensure every citizen can receive prompt help when they need to call. We should demand that every officer has adequate back up. Finally, we have to compensate our deputies at a level commensurate so we don’t needlessly lose well trained officers to higher paying agencies.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
Pride and Education. We need to recognize and organize local organizations that lead beautification programs, and instill in our children how damaging littering is to our community.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
We have to a better job at keeping non-violent, pretrial defendants on bond supervision versus just dumping them in jail.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
The world is changing and we have to embrace renewables. We have the largest Solar EPC company in the State with their base of operations in our county. Large companies like Toyota are making large investments in renewable and we need to partner with them to help them achieve their sustainability goals.