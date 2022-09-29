We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Matt Stanley
CANDIDATE FOR: Wayne County Commission
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/MattStanleyforWayneCountyCommission
HOME CITY: Fort Gay
HOME COUNTY: Wayne County
AGE: 53
EDUCATION: Graduate of Glenville State College-Bachelors in Secondary Education; Masters Degree in Leadership Studies from Salem University
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Director of Facilities and Maintenance at Wayne County Schools
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Former owner of SS Services LLC
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Member of the Masonic Lodge in Crum, WV; Past Member of Wayne County Economic Development; Past Vice President of Kermit Volunteer Fire Department.
ENDORSEMENTS: United Mine Workers of America
FAMILY: wife, Shannon Stanley; children, Lane Stanley and Payton Stanley Rowe; grandchild, Nash Stanley.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My name is Matt Stanley and I am running for Wayne County Commissioner. As a lifelong member of this community, I know change is necessary. I know the problems, just as we all do. I am inclined to take this opportunity to show not only Wayne County citizens, but also my home, the support and love it deserves. Wayne County has many problems, and I will work hard to fix them. I hope to be a candidate worthy of your vote.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
Infrastructure is the key to our county’s growth whether it be water, sewer, internet, or roads. We need to make business opportunities more accessible. The three parts of our county each have unique challenges that need to be addressed. My plan would be to utilize each part of the county’s assets to make it more attractive for business opportunities.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
Again, it goes back to infrastructure. Companies look at infrastructure such as high-speed internet, sewer, water, access including roads, and incentives before they even consider an area. These things must come first before Wayne County can grow at the pace we would all like it to.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
I am running on cleaning up the county. Our county needs more code enforcement. The county has hired one person to help with the trash and illegal dumping situation. There are two ways we can improve on that: Adding staff and recycling/dump centers throughout the county. That would alleviate illegal dumping. I think our citizens would take advantage of that.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
This question raises difficulty because it depends on who you ask. As your candidate, the quality of life in Wayne County is a most pressing matter to me. To improve, means better roads and infrastructure, which will in turn provide jobs. Wayne County absolutely offers recreational opportunities as well, such as: golf courses, trails, rivers, and lakes.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
Our top priority is always jobs, and those jobs can come in many different areas. The first step must be the start of making our County more presentable to businesses, such as farming, coal mines, intermodal property, and the natural resources of recreation our County obtains. As a lifelong citizen of Wayne County, I think most would agree.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
Absolutely. Our first responders do a wonderful job, and I will always stand behind the work of law enforcement, volunteer fire fighters, and EMS. These services are the backbone of a safe and prosperous society.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
Again, one of my key campaign points. I genuinely believe if we had recycling centers like our surrounding counties that Wayne Countians would take advantage and use these services. These services might help alleviate the trash that is left in our creeks, trails, and rivers. I cannot stress enough the importance of litter control.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
I would work with the judicial branch within the county to make sure they have all the tools and programs available to them, such as Drug Court, Home Confinement and Day Report Centers. By budgeting for programs such as these, the commission is further able to help manage the cost of the regional jail.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
I do not want to give up on coal mining and farming. With that being said, I would be interested in anything that will bring jobs to Wayne County.
Additional general election questions
10. If Amendment 2 were to pass, how do you anticipate the county would react to the loss of revenue? Would you reduce services or increase tax revenue from other sources?
This is a delicate balance and a serious issue. We won't know exactly what is going to happen until we see what the state is able to fund. We would have to find a way to decrease spending in a responsible way. Hopefully the legislature can live up to their promise of being able to back fill the loss of this revenue.
11. What can the County Commission do to attract new businesses to the county?
Not to sound like a broken record, but infrastructure, such as water, road access, electricity and internet are vital. Also, cleaning up and taking pride in our county