We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Travis Thompson
CANDIDATE FOR: Wayne County Commission
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.votetravisthompson.com
HOME CITY: Prichard
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 33
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Wagyu Cattle Farmer and Investor.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Electronics Shift Supervisor for AK Steel Electrical; Engineer/Project Manager for ATI.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am running for Wayne County Commission to help bring jobs to Wayne County through economic development, promote our agriculture and local businesses, and to support our vocational programs.
1. How could the commission implement better county planning into the next decade?
We need to invest in infrastructure to include roads, broadband, water, and sewer to attract new businesses to our county. We also need to promote local agriculture and tourism as well as work with our education system to develop our vocational training.
2. How would you encourage economic development in the county?
The key is to invest in infrastructure and recruit companies that would utilize and capitalize on our four means of transportation: rail, river, highway and the Tri-State Airport.
3. What more needs to be done about dilapidated housing in the county?
The WV Legislature passed a bill last year to create a fund to deal with abandoned and dilapidated properties. We need to work with the Department of Environmental Protection to utilize this program.
4. What are the three most pressing problems the county faces?
1. Loss of human capital – young people leaving Wayne County to look for job opportunities that we currently do not have here at home. 2. Drug and substance abuse. 3. Updating our utilities and broadband as part of infrastructure for commercial and residential use.
5. What are your top priorities for moving the county forward?
Invest in infrastructure, work with the Wayne County EDA to retain and recruit new businesses, promote our farmers and local businesses, and support our school board with expanding vocational programs.
6. Would you be in favor of increasing the size of the sheriff’s enforcement offices?
Yes, but our main focus should be on how to make our county deputy officers’ wages more competitive for retention and recruitment.
7. What needs to be done about litter control in the county?
We need to work with the DEP, DNR, and our County Litter Control Officer to enforce our litter laws, provide education in the school system, and partner with waste management to provide trash disposal sites throughout the county.
8. What will you do to balance the budget in light of the cap on funding for county jails?
We have to work with the prosecutor’s office to keep the jail bill low, however our first priority is our citizens' safety.
9. Are you interested in fitting renewable energy into local planning and development? If so, how?
Yes, I am interested in using solar where applicable as well as any other energy source we have available to support industrial growth.