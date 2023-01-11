Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Boogie my squrrel hunting dog.JPG

Boogie the squirrel hunting dog.

 Courtesy of Chris Ellis

This time of year always reminds me of hunting dogs. Since I was a child, I have had a soft spot for working dogs, specifically hunting dogs. Perhaps this stems from the first time hunting in my life was with a group of family and friends following a couple of dogs who were bred to perform a very specific job — locate and announce by barking the location of a squirrel in a tree. I was in awe and in love at the very same time.

Or perhaps it was my father who spoke often of his bird dog named Daisy. Daisy was an upland hunting dog, and my dad was so proud of her and her hunting skills that he had a pheasant mounted on our living room wall. It was the only animal mount in our home, and he took great pride in that bird and the dog that made it possible.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

