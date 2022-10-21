HUNTINGTON — Former West Virginia delegate and current federal felon Derrick Evans will make his return to the Mountain State this weekend after wrapping up his prison sentence Friday.
Evans reported to the prison in early August to serve a three-month sentence in Michigan for his role in the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C.
While inmate information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Evans was supposed to be released Sunday, Evans posted to his social media just after noon Friday, stating he would make his return that day to the Mountain State.
Evans said he had spent three months as a political prisoner of the “illegitimate Biden regime.”
“Anyone who thought this experience would break me or silence me has set themselves up for disappointment," he said. "This experience has only made me stronger and more eager to fight for freedom."
The sentence was handed down by District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth in June after Evans pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder, a class D federal felony.
A three-year phase of supervised release remains as part of his sentence.
The criminal woes for Evans started after he livestreamed the riots on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, where hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump breached the Capitol to interrupt Congress as it certified election results.
While Evans didn’t engage in physical attacks, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Fifield said Evans was a voice to encourage and incite the rioting in person and to his large social media following before and during the event.
Prosecutors said he was a leader because he reported to rioters around him the violence across the Capitol campus by reading comments left on his livestreaming of the events for more than an hour. Evans also informed them and cheered as rioters entered the Senate floor, encouraging his side to do the same, prosecutors said.
In speaking to the judge, Evans said he took full responsibility for his actions, which he said created a lot of issues in his life, including receiving death threats. Evans was elected to West Virginia’s House of Delegates in late 2020 and served fewer than 40 days between being sworn into office and resigning after the riot.
However, after the hearing, Evans returned to Facebook and did a media tour, promising followers he would continue to fight for democracy “around every corner.”
Federal prosecutors made a filing to alert the judge of contradictory statements made by Evans to media outlets and social media in July, but the case has remained silent since.
Prior to reporting to prison in August, Evans signed a book deal with promises to complete a manuscript during his prison stint.
In social media posts made before he reported to prison, Evans said he was a political prisoner and feared he would be killed in prison, with it being covered up as a suicide.
