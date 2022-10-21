Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20210109 evans 01.jpg
Buy Now

Former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans exits the Sidney L. Christie U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in Huntington after being arraigned on federal charges on Jan. 8, 2021.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Former West Virginia delegate and current federal felon Derrick Evans will make his return to the Mountain State this weekend after wrapping up his prison sentence Friday.

Evans reported to the prison in early August to serve a three-month sentence in Michigan for his role in the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Recommended for you