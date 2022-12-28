Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Germany Nazi Trial

FILE — The at this time 96-year-old defendant Irmgard F. sits in the courtroom at the beginning of the trial day in Itzehoe, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The now 97-year-old woman charged with being an accessory to murder for her role as secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. (Christian Charisius/Pool via AP, File)

 Christian Charisius

The phrase “end of an era” is overused, but one era truly is ending. We are nearing the end of trials of people who worked in Nazi Germany’s World War II concentration camps.

A court in Germany on Tuesday convicted 97-year-old Irmgard Furchner of accessory to murder — 10,505 of them — and the attempted murder of five other people for her role as a secretary and stenographer for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration near what is now the Polish city of Gdansk.

