It didn’t take long for the Marshall softball bats to warm up in the Sunshine State.
Fielding a team comprised of 10 returning players and eight newcomers, the Thundering Herd used a five-run fifth inning to propel itself to an 8-1 victory in its season opener at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida on Friday afternoon.
The Vikings scored first when Maddie Thompson came across on an error by Herd third baseman Camryn Michallas in the top of the third inning, but in the bottom of the fourth, Marshall brought five runs across to take control.
“(I was) excited to come out and finally see them play against someone other than themselves this spring,” Herd coach Megan Smith-Lyon said after the win. “I think we had a lot of nerves, which is to be expected, but we settled in nicely and had a really solid game all around.”
The Herd’s first run also came across on an error, then freshman Aaliyah Crews knocked in a pair of runs in her first collegiate at-bat to give the Herd its first lead. Grace Chelemen capped the inning with a two-RBI double to give Marshall a 5-1 lead after four innings.
“When coach Smith called my name, I knew I had to go out there and do something,” Crews said of her first collegiate hit.
Marshall added a run in the fifth inning when Michallas doubled to right field and scored Emily Allen. In the sixth inning, Bub Feringa singled to score the final two runs of the afternoon on her birthday.
Fifth-year senior Sydney Nestor, the reigning Conference USA pitcher and newcomer of the year, kicked off the Herd’s inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference in dominant fashion, striking out eight batters and allowing five hits in seven innings.
“Sydney got tougher and tougher as the game progressed,” Smith-Lyon said. “Even though she had a great season last year, she had some nerves, and she worked through it (to be) dominant at the end and I was excited to see that.”
The Herd returns to action tomorrow, playing two games against Butler at 11 a.m. and Colgate at 4 p.m. The Herd rounds out the weekend Sunday morning with another matchup against the Bulldogs at 9 a.m.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.