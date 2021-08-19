WAYNE — School is back in session in Wayne County, but it was cut short for some students due to flooding.
Dunlow Elementary School and Genoa Elementary School dismissed students in the morning due to roads flooding, and some students were sent home early from Fort Gay PreK-8, Crum PreK-8, Wayne Elementary, Wayne Middle, Wayne High and Tolsia High schools.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said some schools only sent home a handful of students — those whose roads could have flooded before the day was over.
Alexander was unsure if Genoa and Dunlow elementary schools would resume in-person instruction Friday, saying officials would watch water levels as the day continued. Thursday was Dunlow’s first day open following repairs that were required after flooding in the spring.
Despite the high water, principals around the county said they were excited to be back in class, and declared the first day a success.
Tolsia High School’s new principal, Trevor Little, said he was happy to see students in person, and he could tell, even with masks, how happy they were. Little said the staff was determined to make students feel welcomed.
“Staff was there greeting students, making them feel welcome on the first day, because we realize that for some students, they may not have been to school in really a year and a half in person,” he said. “So we felt it was important to set that tone of a welcome, warm environment, and that we are here and we want them here. I feel like having that feeling within your school climate goes a long way helping with the students’ desire to attend.”
Students are masked up to follow the Wayne County Board of Education’s requirement in order to slow spread of COVID-19 in schools. Per the board’s decision, students and staff are required to wear masks inside when the county is orange or red on the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 metrics map.
Alexander said masks will be worn in schools until the county is gold or better for three consecutive days, and then wearing masks will be optional.
Little said Tolsia, like the other schools, has Plexiglas in different areas of the school and has students following social distancing guidelines and pathway arrows to decrease contact.
Wayne Middle School Principal Lori Staley said students have come back ready to take on the new year.
“The students came back happy and well behaved. They are so excited,” Staley said. “The staff are smiling under their masks, but you can see it in their eyes … everyone is happy, and we are just so glad to be getting back to some normalcy.”