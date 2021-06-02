NOTE: The Coal Valley News encourages citizens to confirm meeting and event dates throughout the county before traveling. To submit an event or meeting information, email to pperry@hdmediallc.com.
EVENTS
n June 5-6: An ASEP coaching class will be held on June 5 & 6 at Huntington High School for those interested in coaching a secondary school sport. Register at wvssac.org.
MEETINGS
n On the first Thursday of each month, the Boone County Genealogical Society meets at the Madison Public Library at 6:30 p.m. in the winter months; otherwise, the meeting is held at 7 p.m.
n The Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m., the third Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
n The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
n Boone County Board of Education’s meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at its chambers in the operations complex in Foster.
n Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
n Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the council’s chambers beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
n Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
n Whitesville City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the council’s chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.