FORT GAY, W.Va. — A new athletic facility will allow students, staff and athletes alike at Fort Gay PreK-8 a safe space to exercise during and after the school day, physical education teacher Jeremy Bennett said.
The athletic facility comes equipped with a treadmill, Jacob’s Ladder, instructive yoga mats, dumbbells, a rowing machine and a double bay squat rack for use.
Bennett said he hopes the space is used to educate people about how to properly use the equipment.
“I really want them to just get an understanding of what all the stuff does. So that way, we want them to work on fitness while they’re here, and then leave school and have a physical identity of who they are as a person, not just as an athlete if they are one,” Bennett said.
“Working out is important for their daily life whether they’re an athlete or not. So it’s for getting them to understand what all this equipment does, and when they leave, they can walk into a regular weight room and know what they’re doing.”
Bennett said the facility is available for teachers and athletic teams, and grades five through eight will have a rotating schedule for students to learn the equipment. Each piece of equipment has a QR code that can be scanned for informational videos that show how to safely and effectively use the equipment.
Additionally, Bennett proposed the facility could potentially be used for students needing examples of how to work out aggression in a healthy way.
Physical education teacher Danny Mayo was also invested in the project and said he hopes it helps retain some students who have considered transferring to Lawrence County, Kentucky, schools.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said he thinks the space looks great and offers more variety than some high school facilities.
“This is the nicest (facility) I’ve been in,” Alexander said. “I’ve been in some high schools that are bigger, maybe have more treadmills and things like that, but as far as the variety of equipment that you have and just the quality of it, it’s the best I’ve seen.”
Fort Gay PreK-8 Principal Sherri Brewer said she is grateful for the hard work put in by Bennett, Mayo and other staff who helped create and construct the facility for students.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the kids just in general, and the staff, but the kids are really excited about getting in here and getting to learn, just to be able to have something that they can call their own,” she said.
Mayo said a coach will have to be present for student use of the facility.