WAYNE — The Wayne County News on Tuesday launched a new website as well as a new way to access E-edition subscriptions.
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
HUNTINGTON — Lucianne Kautz-Call lifted a Marshall University football helmet in the air and directed the crowd to join her in shouting an all…
HUNTINGTON — The 40th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Christmas Tree Sale begins Saturday, Nov. 28, and will continue until all trees are sold…
WAYNE — The Wayne County 4-H Program will offer FREE Rabbit workshops starting November 19 at 4 p.m. for youth 9-years and older.
Friday, November 13, 2020
LAVALETTE — A Cabell County man will serve a minimum of 15-years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Tudor’s Biscuit World employee at the L…
CRUM, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is seeking information to help solve a double homicide that occurred in Crum in 2018.
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Here is a reminder of what to watch for with the ever-returning utility scam calls, from a recent article by the Federal Trade Commission:
HUNTINGTON — One West Virginia senator will return to a seat he’s held for over two decades, while a former delegate is likely to return to Ch…
CHARLESTON — Incumbent Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will represent West Virginia in the U.S. Senate for another six years, according to…
WANYE — Though Donald Trump won both Wayne County and West Virginia by a large margin, Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 46th presidenc…
CHARLESTON — West Virginia is on pace to have its highest voter turnout on record.
CHARLESTON — Within one election cycle, Mountain State voters have turned the West Virginia Legislature from a Republican majority branch of g…
WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission is hosting a public meeting 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 for both newly and re-elected Wayne County officials.
The canvassing of votes began Monday morning in Cabell and Wayne counties as officials push toward the release of official results from the No…
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who has spent the spring, summer and fall anchoring televised state COVID-19 briefings, rode to a…
Kyle Powers, student body vice president at Marshall and Wayne County native, said he created an interactive display in the Memorial Student C…
WAYNE — Christmas Wishes is having a raffle to help provide Christmas gifts and food to children, elderly and people with disabilities in Wayn…
FORT GAY — With a hope for family-friendly feel and a little fun, Parker B’s Café opened in Fort Gay last week.
Monday, November 09, 2020
HUNTINGTON — A self-taught historian and archivist who has chronicled decades of the history of Wayne County, West Virginia, has been honored …
Businessman Doug Skaff Jr. has been named president of HD Media, company officials announced Monday.
Sunday, November 08, 2020
HUNTINGTON — Students attending public school in Wayne County will switch to in-person learning on a blended schedule for the upcoming week af…
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Help is available to West Virginians looking for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
CHARLESTON — Senate Finance Committee figures released Monday confirmed that state tax collections in October exceeded expectations, with tota…
CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport is set to receive more than $80,000 in funding for a project to reconstruct a taxiway and taxiway lighting.
WAYNE — County level races in Wayne County were uncontested during the 2020 General Election with mostly incumbents retaining seats.
WAYNE — The Wayne Public Library is now a stop on the 4-H Heritage Quilt Trail in Wayne County.
With the end of daylight saving time this past weekend, motorists will be presented with challenges that could impact pedestrian safety. AAA E…
BBB ScamTracker received reports about alleged charities using tactics that consumers believe are using shady schemes to solicit donations. If…
WAYNE — Republican Derrick Evans started election night out on top garnering the most absentee and early voting numbers and rode the lead all …
WAYNE — Multiple levies in Wayne County will continue to receive tax payer support after the 2020 General Election Tuesday night.
WAYNE — The Wayne County News has a new face as of Monday, Nov. 2.
Monday, November 02, 2020
PRICHARD — West Virginia State Police have located a suspect they say was involved in a deadly shooting Monday.
Sunday, November 01, 2020
Friday, October 30, 2020
KENOVA — The towns of Ceredo and Kenova may have foregone a traditional trick-or-treat night due to the coronavirus, but they didn’t take away…
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
CEREDO — The annual Spaghetti Dinner with Rocco, benefiting the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department, continued as it has for years Sunday, albeit…
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 1.3% i…
HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities is now accepting grant proposals from area high schools for The Big Cover Up student initiative grant.
KENOVA — Ric Griffith, owner of Kenova’s Famous Pumpkin House, is known for drawing a crowd.
WAYNE — The Wayne County General Election ballot features three levies for voters to decide upon.
WAYNE — The Wayne County Board of Education was expected to approve their Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP) at Tuesday’s regula…
WAYNE — Ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, candidates in Wayne County are finding their campaign signs are under attack.
WAYNE — The Town of Wayne on Monday released guidelines for participating in trick-or-treat set for this weekend.
Monday, October 26, 2020
WAYNE — Wayne County Schools on Monday confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Fort Gay PreK-8.
Saturday, October 24, 2020
HUNTINGTON — Students attending public school in Wayne County will switch to remote learning for the upcoming week after the county was design…
Thursday, October 22, 2020
CEREDO — The Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with local eatery Rocco’s for the 20th annual Sunday dinner with Rocco to raise fu…
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
The spooky season in West Virginia just wouldn’t be the same without some sort of appearance by the Mountain State’s very own monster, the Mothman.
