WAYNE — The Wayne Christmas Parade dashed through The Town of Wayne Saturday leaving attendees a display of Christmas cheer.

The annual parade featured appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, decorated cars and Mr.Grinch who helped lead the parade.

Student and sports organizations also rode along to wave to bystanders.

— The Wayne County News

