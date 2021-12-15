2021 Wayne Christmas Parade spreads holiday cheer Wayne County News Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 The 2021 Wayne Christmas Parade travels through the Town of Wayne Friday, Dec.10. Steve Stapleton | Wayne County News Buy Now BOTH PHOTOS: The 2021 Wayne Christmas Parade travels through the Town of Wayne Friday, Dec.10. Photos by Steve Stapleton | For HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — The Wayne Christmas Parade dashed through The Town of Wayne Saturday leaving attendees a display of Christmas cheer.The annual parade featured appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, decorated cars and Mr.Grinch who helped lead the parade.Student and sports organizations also rode along to wave to bystanders.— The Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJonathan Scott McClellan of East LynnWHS's Hodge signs with West Virginia WesleyanMan arrested after homeowners find him under porch with loaded rifleCriminal charges dismissed against Wayne BOE bus garage employee, but not before his deathRobert James "R.J." Muncy II of HuntingtonGladys Faye Pauley of East LynnNoah Queen of HuntingtonElmer Ray Raines of Fort GayEarl Ray McCoy of KiashvilleScottie Trent Perry of Dunlow Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Jonathan Scott McClellan of East Lynn Ethel Ellen Knight of Ranger, W.Va. Danny Chapman of Louisa, Ky. Lucy Mae Henson of Louisa, Ky. Noah Queen of Huntington Robert James "R.J." Muncy II of Huntington Earl Ray McCoy of Kiashville Gladys Faye Pauley of East Lynn Elmer Ray Raines of Fort Gay James David McKinney of Adams, Ky.