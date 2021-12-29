WAYNE — For many, the year 2021 was anticipated to be a year of change, and the return of normalcy — however both science and mother nature had different plans for Wayne County.
The world attempted to return a new “normal,” however the coronavirus budded its ugly head and multiple variants spread rampantly. Wayne County was hit by a detrimental ice storm which knocked out communication, travel and electricity for over a week to 84% of residents. Following the ice, severe flooding plagued the county, with the southern end feeling the wrath and Dunlow Elementary sustaining a large amount of damage. Then there were the abnormal amount of police chases which spanned the county and Tri-State area. The year proved to be a whirlwind.
Though through the tragic stories which range from hard-hitting news, features on citizens and organizations, the school system and basic life in the county, some good news did prevail.
A Wayne County native was named the 38th Marshall University President, communities across the county came together to rebuild and donate to charitable causes and some new businesses and organizations popped up.
This is the 2021 The Wayne County News in annual year-in-review.
JANUARY
Wayne County Schools reopen to in-person teaching
WAYNE — The Wayne County Schools district reopened its doors to students Tuesday, and Superintendent Todd Alexander said he only hopes the rest of the year can be more consistent than the first.
Seniors line up for COVID-19 vaccine
The Wayne County Health Department distributed vaccines to people 80 years of age or older. The administration was set to happen between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but it was first-come, first-served, with just 100 doses available.
With some people waiting for two hours and receiving word there was a chance they would not be able to receive the vaccine, several people said they hoped if they couldn’t get a vaccine Thursday that more would be available soon.
Evans resigns after facing charges in connection with riot at US Capitol
HUNTINGTON — Delegate Derrick Evans has resigned after facing charges in connection with a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.
The affidavit filed by an investigating FBI agent states Evans livestreamed to his Facebook page a video showing him joining and encouraging a group to unlawfully enter the Capitol. He was identified in several ways, one of which was him saying his name in the recording.
Kenneth Adkins chosen as commission president
WAYNE — Wayne County Commissioners kicked off the New Year by electing a new president, welcoming a new commissioner and looking to the future.
Commissioner Kenneth Adkins was elected as the new County Commission president to replace former president Bob Pasley after his retirement in December 2020.
Wayne County food bank featured in National Geographic
DUNLOW — After being featured in National Geographic magazine, the organizer of a monthly food bank said he hopes people become more aware of food insecurity in West Virginia.
Likens, director of outreach ministries at the Cabwaylingo Presbyterian Chapel, runs a food bank out of the Dunlow Community Center, and said he was contacted by a reporter from National Geographic in September 2020 hoping to visit the center and see what distribution day consists of for the Dunlow community.
Man charged in second police chase within a year
KENOVA — A man who is no stranger to police chases is behind bars at Western Regional Jail after leading multiple agencies in Wayne County on a chase from Kenova to Prichard on Monday night. This is the man’s second police chase since March 2020 and third total.
Randall L. Mays, 38, is charged with with failure to yield, fleeing with reckless indifference, possession of a controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen property, driving while suspended or revoked, improper passing, improper registration and defective equipment. Bond was not set.
FEBRUARY
National Guard conducts wellness check missions in Wayne County
WAYNE — With Wayne and surrounding counties in a state of emergency, the West Virginia National Guard brought help in the form of paramedics and all-terrain vehicles Thursday evening.
Guard members, with the help of Wayne County 911 officials and Kanawha County emergency response teams, used their resources to conduct health and wellness checks for residents living in inaccessible areas of the county.
New title and tag shop to open Feb. 1
Out Wayne Title & Tag will open Feb. 1, and Steele said she will be able to assist people with the documents regarding vehicles, boats, side-by-sides and more. Basically any paperwork people may have to go to the DMV for in the past, Steele can assist.
Tri-State Airport employee accused of embezzling more than $58K
HUNTINGTON — A former employee of the Huntington Tri-State Airport has been accused of embezzling more than $58,000 from the facility.
Melissa Sue Hall, 45, of South Point, Ohio, was charged with felony embezzlement. Her arrest came after an investigation by the Huntington Tri-State Airport Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.
W.Va. court to weigh in on legality of governor’s appointment
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked a newly appointed state lawmaker from assuming his duties while it considers a challenge to the legality of his appointment.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he had picked Joshua Booth, a political neophyte and executive at a family-run road contracting firm, to fill the Wayne County seat in the House of Delegates. The chair of the county GOP committee, Jeff Maynard, went to court alleging Justice did not follow the law when he picked Booth over three other candidates put forth by local Republican officials.
Supreme Court upholds District 19 delegate appointment
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court lifted the stay on legislative action by Josh Booth following oral arguments regarding filling the District 19 House of Delegates vacancy, meaning Booth will get to represent the 19th District during the 2021 legislative session that began Feb. 10.
Local author publishes fiction book set in Stiltner
LAVALETTE — Wayne County resident and now author Cody Mills recently published his first novel — a fiction story set in the East Lynn town formerly known as Stiltner.
Headed for fame, Wayne musician dies at 44
With a recording session scheduled in Nashville, a new music video set to debut a few days later and a Deep South concert tour with his four-man band taking shape for late spring, the stars finally seemed to be aligning for 44-year-old country singer-songwriter James Cazad.
Ramey remembered as man of God, beloved role model
Sometimes a community member has the ability to deeply touch the lives of those around them whether it be as a pastor, teacher, a coach or simply by just knowing them.
For the Tolsia and Crum community — Ramey was one of those people.
Ramey, 60, passed away on January 15 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
MARCH
Post winter storm flooding demolishes already ravaged Wayne County
WAYNE — Once again Wayne County is suffering the wrath of Mother Nature and the aftermath of inclimate weather conditions.
Heavy rain across Appalachia has led to water rescues, mudslides, road closures and power outages across the Tri-State with Wayne being one the hardest hit areas.
Following prolonged steady rain totaling 3 to 4 inches Sunday and Monday, flooding hit some areas that were ravaged by power outages from ice storms last month.
Dunlow students return to school at Cabwaylingo campground
DUNLOW — Dunlow Elementary students returned to in-person instruction at a camp ground Monday, and the Wayne County superintendent said those who worked to turn the space into a school space did a great job.
Giovanni’s raises money for owners of burned house, others in need
LAVALETTE — When the owners of the Lavalette Giovanni’s heard about a house fire in their community and that the residents had lost everything, they felt it was their duty to step up and help.
In just 4-years of owning the pizza place, the owners have donated food to multiple organizations and groups, organized fundraisers and helped out when needed.
Wayne man arrested in two-state police chase
WAYNE — According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, a 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a two-state car chase in the Prichard area of Wayne County.
Maynard Lee Hay, 70, is charged with fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, obstructing, domestic battery and domestic assault. He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville with a $20,000 bond.
Wayne County to receive $7.64M in stimulus money
HUNTINGTON — It’s not just people who are waiting for a stimulus check to arrive. Counties, cities, villages and towns are all about to get a shot of stimulus money aimed at helping governments hit by the pandemic.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced recently that local governments in West Virginia will get a share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan package.
Wanted man arrested after vehicle pursuit
WAYNE — A vehicle pursuit in the Spring Valley area on Monday led to the arrest of a wanted Wayne County fugitive.
Christopher Mills is charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to Deliver (times five) and Pseudoephedrine Altered.
APRIL
Remains identified as man missing since 2015
WAYNE — The remains of a man missing since 2015 have been found and identified, according to the West Virginia State Police.
Kenneth “Kenny” Hamm, who was last seen on March 4, 2015, in Dunlow in Wayne County was identified by family members, according to his sister in a social media post dated for Friday on both her personal Facebook and “Help Us Find Kenny,” a page dedicated to the search for the missing man.]
Funding denied for Buffalo Elementary, Middle consolidation
KENOVA — Funding for the addition of Buffalo Elementary School to Buffalo Middle School was denied by the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) Monday, but the project could be approved during the next funding cycle in December.
Spring Valley High teacher wins Teacher of the Year award
Allison Hatfield may have graduated from Wayne High School, but she has found a home in her role as a science teacher at Spring Valley High School.
Hatfield said she was shocked to learn she won Wayne County’s 2022 Teacher of the Year award, but she feels blessed and honored to have been recognized.
Wayne High cafeteria manager wins service personnel of the year
WAYNE — Kathy Miller has worked the same job as a cook for Wayne High School for more than 20 years, and she’s still not tired of it.
Miller, the cafeteria manager at Wayne High, recently won the 2022 Wayne County Service Personnel of the Year award for all of her hard work before and after the coronavirus pandemic hit.
MAY
Graduation rates dip slightly in Wayne County amid pandemic
WAYNE — The Wayne County school district could be seeing the possible effects of the coronavirus pandemic first hand with graduation dipping by an average of 1.65% during the 2019-2020 school year.
Cosmetology academy opens in Lavalette
LAVALETTE — Katie Lee had a successful career in luxury retail in Los Angeles, but she was passionate about skin care. She tried to go to cosmetology school in California, but said she could not find what she was looking for until she came to West Virginia and discovered the Smith Academy of Salon Professionals.
New charges filed against former delegate Derrick Evans
HUNTINGTON — New charges have been filed against former Wayne County delegate Derrick Evans in connection with his role in the Jan. 6 incursion of the U.S. Capitol.
JUNE
Ex-delegate pleads not guilty in Capitol breach
CHARLESTON — A former member of the West Virginia Legislature is in talks with federal prosecutors for a plea deal in the case against him for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Derrick Evans pleaded not guilty to all charges against him during a roughly 15-minute arraignment hearing in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia on Wednesday.
Wayne County’s first Twelvepole Creekfest brings community together
WAYNE — Families and friends enjoyed a weekend of competition and community during Wayne County’s first Twelvepole Creekfest on Friday and Saturday.
WES class of 2021 plants tree to remember former classmate
The fifth grade class of 2021, who graduated elementary school this year and move on to the middle school next school year, planted the tree to commemorate Calvin Gilliam — who would have also graduated from WES this year.
Arson, burglary damage Kenova grocery store
KENOVA — A local grocery store was overtaken by a fire Thursday night in Kenova, and officials have ruled the fire as arson and burglary.
Save A Lot, located at 1400 Chestnut St., caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, and West Virginia state fire marshals have determined that someone entered the store between 11 and 11:30 p.m., took an undisclosed amount of cash and set fire to the store when leaving.
JULY Mayor treats Wayne nursing home to fireworks show
WAYNE — Many of the residents at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had not watched a fireworks show in years, but Saturday night that changed.
Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace treated the residents to their own private show just outside the doors of the facility on the front lawn.
Retiring Prichard Elementary teacher celebrated during color run/walk
PRICHARD — Colors flew as community members crossed the finish line at Prichard Elementary School’s 5K Walk to Bike Color Run/Walk in honor of an esteemed teacher transitioning into retirement.
Brenda Hatten has taught at Prichard Elementary for the last 24 of her 26 teaching years, and she said she has enjoyed her community and her students every day. Seeing so many people at the 5K, Hatten said she was happy to have their support and love.
Former Kellogg aide pleads no contest
HUNTINGTON — A former Wayne County Schools teacher’s aide pleaded no contest to battery charges regarding inappropriate treatment of a child who has special needs during the 2019-20 school year.
Donna Davis, a former aide at Kellogg Elementary School, entered a Kennedy plea to a battery charge she faced after a cellphone recording captured her slapping and pushing a 6-year-old student with special needs. Davis was also recorded pinching the child with clothespins.
Long-time WCN columnist dies at 79
Former “Westmoreland” columnist Nancy Chapman died July 21 at the age of 79.
Chapman wrote her weekly column for the Wayne County News for over 25 years in which she chronicled the happenings of the northern portion of Wayne County.
AUGUST
Man arrested after third high-speed chase in less than 18 months
Randall Lee Mays II, 39, most recently of Ironton, Ohio, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempted murder, driving revoked for DUI, no insurance, fleeing with reckless indifference, no registration, leaving the scene of an accident, left of center, attempt to commit a felony, stop sign violation, obstructing an officer, speeding, fleeing on foot and failure to maintain control of a vehicle. He was also jailed on active warrants in Putnam and Wayne counties. No bonds were set as of Tuesday morning.
Wayne County News wins 9 WVPA awards
The Wayne County News garnered nine awards in the West Virginia Press Association’s 2021 newspaper contest, for work completed in 2020.
Residents voice opposition to Hatfield-McCoy Trails extending to East Lynn Lake property
EAST LYNN — The proposition of continuing the Hatfield-McCoy Trails into East Lynn Lake property was met with negative reactions from community members who do not want to have another portion of Wayne County controlled by government.
Dunlow Elementary reopens after flood damage
DUNLOW, W.Va. — Dunlow Elementary School has officially reopened and is welcoming students and staff back after renovations and repairs were completed following damage from March floods.
SEPTEMBER
Stepping Stones Inc. debuts completion of first tiny home
HUNTINGTON — A foster care facility hoping to assist those transitioning from foster care into adulthood showcased the first of eight tiny homes to be built along Buffalo Creek in Huntington during a ribbon cutting Friday, Aug. 27.
Coalfield event kicks off Fort Gay High School revitalization project
FORT GAY — It’s a officially a new day in Fort Gay, and as of Friday a project 10 years in the making to revitalize the former Fort Gay High School building is on the road to completion.
Toddler to help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month
NEW YORK — A local toddler will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation.
Ryker Conn, 3, of Wayne County, was chosen to represent West Virginia in the one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.
First responders memorial monument dedicated in Kenova
The memorial monument, unveiled during a ceremony in Kenova on Saturday, is a way to remember past, present and future members of the various departments who dedicate their lives to protecting the community.
Adam Crum remembered with marker
CRUM — A dedication and unveiling of a Revolutionary War Soldier marker for past Wayne County resident Adam Crum cemented the soldier’s place in history during a ceremony on Saturday at Crum PreK-8.
New litter control officer appointed
David Ball, of Kenova, began his new position as the new litter control officer Sept. 1, and said he hopes to make a difference in Wayne County to make it look better for its people.
OCTOBER
State pumpkin record broken by Fort Gay resident
Robert Cyrus, of Fort Gay, was recognized for breaking the West Virginia record for largest grown pumpkin on Sept. 25 with the gourd weighing in at 1,803.5 pounds.
On Oct. 2, he traveled to Tennessee with another pumpkin, this one weighing 2,194 pounds. and will be registering the new record-breaking pumpkin at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival beginning Thursday.
Golden Girl learning center, resale shop opens with ribbon cutting ceremony
CEREDO — The Golden Minds Center for Learning and Development and Golden Treasures Resale Shop opened its doors to the community Friday, giving those who enjoy thrift shopping an opportunity to support the Golden Girl Group Home.
Artist begins carving giant pumpkin
KENOVA —A Huntington artist began her mission of carving the largest pumpkin ever displayed at the West Virginia Pumpkin House Tuesday, saying it will be a challenge, but she is excited.
Sassa Wilkes, a former art education and drawing professor at Marshall University and art teacher at Cabell Midland High School, began carving the centerpiece with little expectation since it is the first time using this medium for her work.’
NOVEMBER
Smith is Marshall’s 38th president
HUNTINGTON — Kenova native Brad Smith has been chosen to serve as Marshall University’s 38th president after a months-long national search.
Magisterial districts reduced to 4 in Wayne County
WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission on Monday adopted an order that will permanently change Magisterial District boundaries to reflect four districts, instead of five in the county.
New Dollar General opens in Town of Wayne
WAYNE — A newly constructed Dollar General hosted its grand opening on Friday in the Town of Wayne.
The storefront, located at 10422 Rt. 152 in Wayne (right before the Brinkley Bridge if traveling south), was completed earlier last week and opened its doors to the public Friday.
Twelvepole Trading Post celebrates a year on Small Business Saturday
WAYNE — One full year ago, Park and Lacy Ferguson opened the doors to Twelvepole Trading Post in celebration of Small Business Saturday. Today, The Post has seen growth beyond measure.
DECEMBER Austin’s in Ceredo wins national award
CEREDO — Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream of Ceredo has been designated an Ice Cream National Award winner by the North American Ice Cream Association. Austin’s was awarded a white ribbon for its Madagascar Vanilla Bean and a red ribbon for its chocolate and strawberry.
Man arrested after homeowners find him under porch
WAYNE — A man is behind bars after homeowners in Wayne County returned to their home Sunday and found him under their house with a loaded rifle.
David Queen, 46, was apprehended by police and charged with obstructing, being a prohibited person with a firearm, attempt to commit a felony and intimidation of a public official after items on the defendant’s person consistent with attempted burglary were later confiscated by police.
Wayne Co. consolidation proposal rejected, again
CHARLESTON — The state School Building Authority’s board voted Monday to distribute funding for five school construction, consolidation and renovation projects across the state but among those was not a Buffalo consolidation in Wayne County.
Prichard resident receives honorary diploma
A 94-year-old Prichard resident became the last official Buffalo High School graduate on Dec. 14 — of 2021.
Martha Roberts originally left Buffalo High School in 1945 as a junior, but 76 years later, she received her honorary diploma from Buffalo High School during a Board of Education meeting at Spring Valley High School last week.