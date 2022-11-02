Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities has announced the recipients of the 2022 Big Cover Up awards, including multiple schools in Wayne County.

The Big Cover Up started about 20 years ago as a way for local schools in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia, and Lawrence County, Ohio, to apply for a match-based grant to help fund school projects that serve fellow students in need.

Recommended for you