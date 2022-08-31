Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The City of Huntington Foundation Inc. has announced the four new inductees for the Greater Huntington Hall of Fame for 2022

 File photo | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Foundation Inc. has announced the four new inductees for the Greater Huntington Hall of Fame for 2022.

They are: Edward F. “Chad” Chadwick, Paul E. Davis, Linda Holmes and Marie E. Redd.

