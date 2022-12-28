Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, a West Virginian who was given the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima and became the last living recipient of that award from World War II, died June 29 at the age of 98.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State area lost many notable residents in 2022.

One death garnered attention around the world — that of Hershel “Woody” Williams, of Ona, who died June 29 at age 98.

