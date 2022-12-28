HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State area lost many notable residents in 2022.
One death garnered attention around the world — that of Hershel “Woody” Williams, of Ona, who died June 29 at age 98.
Williams was the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Following his death, he was the seventh person to ever lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol. Others who have had that distinction are Rosa Parks, the Rev. Billy Graham, and four Capitol Police officers. That honor was July 14.
Williams died in the VA Medical Center bearing his name. His memory and mission live on with the ongoing effort to add Gold Star Families monuments around the country, including in Huntington.
The past 12 months also saw the deaths of sitting officeholders, including Cabell County Commissioner Nancy Cartmill, 79, of Barboursville, who died Feb. 15. She was also a former mayor of Barboursville.
A longtime Cabell County Board of Education member known for his advocacy for free school meals for all children died March 28. Cabell County Schools announced the death of Garland “Skip” Parsons, 82, of Barboursville, who began working for the local school system May 25, 1956, in the district’s Maintenance Department, ultimately retiring as the department’s coordinator with nearly 50 years of service on Jan. 17, 2006.
Others who left an impact on the region during their time on Earth include:
ADELE THORNTON LEWIS, 87, a renowned artist who created regional landscapes and portraits, died June 7. Some of her best-known works included portraits of former West Virginia Gov. Jay Rockefeller, Marshall University basketball coach Cam Henderson and Brig. Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager. She also created a print for the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
U.S. MARINE CPL. JACOB MOORE, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died March 18 during a NATO training exercise in Norway when an Osprey aircraft crashed. He was buried at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in Grayson, Kentucky, with full military honors.
RAYMOND ABRAHAM, 94, of Huntington, died April 27 at the Village at Riverview. He retired from Chandlers as office manager and was presented a Golden Spatula from the Huntington Kiwanis club for flipping over 100,000 pancakes at its annual fundraiser.
DAVE WELLMAN, 69, known as “Dude,” died June 21. Wellman was a Herald-Dispatch sports writer from 1975 through 2001, when he left to become director of communications at Marshall University. He retired from that position in 2018.
CONSTANCE LUCILLE CLAYTOR FITZPATRICK CANNON, 84, of Huntington died March 17. She was one of the first two female black drivers for the Huntington Transit Authority.
GOLDIE CHRISTIAN, 75, of Huntington died Jan. 10 at home. She was the longtime owner and operator of Goldie’s Market, a neighborhood staple in Guyandotte.
JOHN JAMES COMPLIMENT, 89, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died April 25 in Harbor Health Care of Ironton. He was the final employee to oversee the steel specs at Armco Steel when it closed. He was also the caretaker of Calvary Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio, for 51 years, retiring at age 88.
BOB DANIELS, 86, of Versailles, Kentucky, died March 18. He was the former head basketball coach at Marshall University.
TOMMY DALLAS DIAMOND, 73, of Mooresburg, Tennessee, formerly of Logan County, West Virginia, died April 21. While serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he was the All-Marine Champion Middle Weight Division for 1968-69 and was inducted into the Marine Corps Boxing Hall of Fame.
STEPHEN REESE GIBSON, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Huntington, died May 1. He was the retired outdoors editor of The Sarasota Herald-Tribune and owner and operator of Southern Drawl Kayak Fishing. He also hosted fishing shows on local Florida media and was a founder of Mangrove Coast Fly Fishers.
JAMES GRITT, 80, of Lake Mary, Florida, died Dec. 18. He was a passionate entrepreneur, grower and salesman for his family’s business, Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse in Putnam County.
ANNE ALEXANDER IMPERI, 101, of Huntington, widow of Leo Imperi, died Dec. 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She established Birthright of Huntington and served as its director for 23 years.
MAE ALDENE INSCOE, 83, of Huntington, died Aug. 26. Diagnosed at 22 months old with polio, she developed the sense of resiliency, courage, and tenacity that remained her defining qualities. Throughout her life, she fought for the care, representation, and accommodation of polio survivors, creating and serving the West Virginia Chapter of Post-Polio Survivors as the president for more than 25 years.
DAVID WAYNE MAYS, 68, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Rhonda Mays, died July 9 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired educator, teaching art and interactive media. He was integral to the inception of Tri-State Developmental Services, teaching and coaching skills to serve community members of all ages facing a wide range of developmental and social challenges.
MARIA SPACHNER OAKES of Ironton died March 24. She was one of the 12 founding members of the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities, serving as chairman.
STAN PARRISH, 75, who as head coach in 1984 guided Marshall University football to its first winning season since 1964, died April 3.
JAMES EDWARD “JIM” RONK, 78, of Huntington, died Feb. 11. He retired as a lieutenant from the City of Huntington Fire Department and was the owner and operator of Ronk’s Uniform Center, outfitting police, fire, EMS and nursing for 37 years in the Huntington, Charleston and Beckley areas.
EVELYN EATON RICHARDS, 94, formerly of Huntington, died May 27 in Cary, North Carolina. She was a former Cabell County commissioner.
RANDALL YOST, 64, of Huntington died Jan. 1 at home. He founded one of the first independent internet companies in southern West Virginia and served as CEO of that company, known as EZNet.
KAREN SHOOK, 79, died Aug. 17 from complications of cancer in Sun City Center, Florida. Shook was a former Huntington businesswoman who co-owned Crumpets and Tea and served on the city’s parking board. Shook was also a member of the city’s Convention and Tourism Bureau and Enslow Park Presbyterian Church.
DORIS JOHNSON died Feb. 21, in Waxhaw, North Carolina. A native of Parkersburg, West Virginia, she lived in Huntington for more than 70 years, retiring from the Cabell County school system, where she worked with special needs children. Johnson also was a president of the Cabell County chapter of the National Education Association, serving on former Gov. (and Sen.) Jay Rockefeller’s commission on education reform, and helping with the development of the training center at Goodwill. In addition to her work as an educator, she was a former City Council member and a longtime member of the League of Women Voters and Democratic Party.
JEFFREY E. HOOD, 79, of Huntington, died Oct. 20. He was the founder of Hood Realty Company and Hood Enterprises, the owner of Snider’s Sales & Service, and the retired circuit clerk of Cabell County.
CAROLYN SMITH, 76, of Huntington, died Nov. 30. Smith was president and co-owner of Huntington Junior College, where she worked for 54 years until earlier this year when it was acquired by SensibleSchool Inc.
FLOYD NAPIER, 72, of East Lynn and owner of the plant and produce shop Floyd’s on 60 (formerly known as Peach House, Floyd’s Produce and Plants, and Floyd’s Fruits & Flowers) died Nov. 4. Napier ran the business for more than 40 years.
NEAL FERGUSON, 75, longtime Huntington High School track and cross country coach, died July 25.
TERRY SHY, 79, former track and cross country coach at several local high schools, died Nov. 29.
LT. JOAN “KITTY” CHAPPELLE, 85, of Huntington died Aug. 12. She was retired from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and was the first woman and person of color in that department.
JOHN PINKERMAN, 79, of Lesage, died Dec. 22. He was a retired district Scout executive for the Tri-State Area Boy Scouts of America, charter member of the Lesage Lions Club and the longest serving West Virginia Lions Secretary.
BILL REDD, former attorney and professor of legal studies died June 3. Redd was a schoolteacher before going into the armed forces and then earned his law degree. He taught part-time at Marshall in the College of Liberal Arts before becoming a professor at the Marshall Community and Technical College, which is now Mountwest. Redd was involved in the local NAACP and Little League.
RICHARD “DICK” JACKSON, 85, an alumnus of Marshall University and a prominent Atlanta banker, died Aug. 30. He attended Huntington High School before going to Marshall University where he played basketball, ran track and was a running back on the football team. He would later write about the experience in a book, “The Last Fast White Boy.” Jackson was a 2002 inductee into Marshall’s Business Hall of Fame.
GARY BUNN, former Cabell County commissioner and Huntington City Council member, 88, died June 5. Bunn was the City of Huntington’s director of planning from 1967 to 1989. He developed plans for Harris Riverfront Park and changed 14th Street West to Old Central City during that time. He was acting city manager for about a year starting in 1977. Bunn was elected as a council member for the City of Huntington in 1989 and again in 2012.
TAMMIE WATTS, 54, of Milton, died May 27, after working as a teacher and administrator in Cabell County schools for 23 years. Watts served as principal of Cox Landing Elementary School since 2018.