WAYNE — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic hindering some participation in 4-H programs, students still had significant impact from the WVU Extension Service office programs in 2021, extension agent Julie Tritz said.
Tritz approached the Wayne County Board of Education Feb. 22 to highlight programs completed by Wayne County youth during 2021 and said even though numbers were down, she hopes more people are able to participate in 2022.
“All civic organizations and youth organizations are struggling because of the pandemic,” Tritz said. “We were not able to do 4-H camp as we have traditionally done, and the last year we were able to do that was 2019, so 2022 we are hoping to be back to normally.”
Though numbers are down, Tritz told the board 171 projects were completed by Wayne County youth in 2021, and the projects each have six or seven different lessons students have to complete before they can be entered into the county fair. Sixty-three of those projects received blue ribbons, and the county had one State Fair Best in Show Winner, Josie Parsley.
Tritz highlighted the benefits of being a 4-H ambassador, an opportunity for Wayne County teens where they focus on community service and leadership skills, along with skills they may not realize they are using.
“Community service builds empathy provides problem solving. It provides critical thinking it provides teamwork,” Tritz said. “We meet on a monthly basis, and we’re building leadership skills. So our students are learning about parliamentary procedures or learning how to organize.”
In other business:
Beginning July 1, 2022, employees will have an increase in vision and dental benefits. Employees will now have $100 for eye examinations and $200 every year for lenses and frames in vision benefits. For dental, the board is adding a dental network employees can utilize to get services at reduced prices. If teachers choose not to use the dental network, they will still have their current insurance benefits.
The board discussed school administrator-student ratio and decided they will look at the possibility of placing assistant principals at schools with higher administrator-student rations to help with management. No decisions were made on which schools could receive an assistant principal, but the board will continue to discuss potential positions.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 at the Wayne County Board of Education Office.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.