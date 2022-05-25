HUNTINGTON — Girls from third grade to middle school lined up Sunday afternoon sporting colored hairspray, a 5K tag and a grin on their face to race their peers and community.
Girls on the Run of Cabell and Wayne Counties provides programs for elementary and middle schools to gain life lessons and some friends.
The nonprofit organization meets twice a week after school for 60- to 75-minute sessions to learn about self-confidence, nutrition and exercise — ultimately ending with a celebratory race.
“We have this celebration party at the end of the season that is not just to celebrate that they finished the season, but it’s like setting a goal for them. It’s really a self-esteem confidence boosting program,” Girls on the Run Cabell and Wayne Counties director Karen Fry said.
The spring season included three dozen elementary students and five middle schoolers — a number that has doubled since the virtual fall season, but lower than pre-pandemic.
The spring season was the first held in person since fall 2019.
Fry said the elementary program is a critical step for young girls to learn about themselves, their surroundings and ultimately set life goals.
“During the season, they learn about life skills, nutrition, how to make good decisions, how to choose their friends and what their definition of ‘beautiful’ is,” Fry said. “It really is like a way for them to start thinking about and coping with these things before they get to middle school.”
A majority of girls enrolled in the program are from Tri-State public schools. Abigail Roe, 11, of Huntington is homeschooled and is in the Ritter Park group of middle schoolers.
“I met some of my best friends here,” Roe said about her GOTR group. “I love meeting every week at the park and seeing my friends even while being homeschooled.”
The middle schoolers made their own signs for the race, and Roe designed hers with cats, a ribbon and “CRPS STRONG” underlined —a complex regional pain syndrome that Roe was diagnosed with.
While rain began to pour on the runners, the race still continued with just as much excitement. Roe lined up in front of the rainbow arch for the 5K with her father behind her and all her peers ready to take on the celebratory challenge.
The girls and their “run buddies” ran a total of three full laps and an additional fourth lap to cross the victory hill.
“I love that so many girls and community members came out today to support our organization and participated in our happy hair station and selfie station even with some rain,” Fry said.
To enroll in the next session of Girls on the Run of Cabell and Wayne counties, visit https://www.gotrcw.org.