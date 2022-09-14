From left, City Planner Janney Lockman, Planning Director Breanna Shell and Mayor Steve Williams present a check for $700,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a maintenance project on the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health, or the PATH.
Cyclists pass by the Harveytown portion of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health (PATH) during the 2013 Tour de PATH in Huntington in this file photo.
HUNTINGTON — Parts of a citywide trail system have been updated.
A maintenance project on various sections of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health was recently finished, the City of Huntington said. About $700,000 in the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds were used for the work.
“The project, which began last winter and was completed in August, involved weed removal, trail width restoration, railing repair and bollard installation/replacement on the Guyandotte, Harveytown and Levee (Westmoreland) sections of PATH,” a city news release said. “Benchmark Construction Co. of Hurricane was awarded the contract through a competitive bidding process and completed the work.”
After Huntington Mayor Steve Williams proposed the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, the City Council approved the funds for the maintenance work during a meeting in May.
The project’s completion precedes Fit Fest, an annual event that honors the legacy of Dr. Paul Ambrose and celebrates the PATH, this Saturday, Sept. 10. The event begins with registration for the 5K at 8 a.m. at Ritter Park. The schedule also includes a bike rodeo to teach kids bicycle skills and safety in an obstacle course, Huntington YMCA kids’ activities and a 10-mile bike ride through restored sections of the PATH.