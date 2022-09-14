Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Parts of a citywide trail system have been updated.

A maintenance project on various sections of the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health was recently finished, the City of Huntington said. About $700,000 in the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds were used for the work.

Tags

Recommended for you