Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The 74th Annual Hatten Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School. Family and friends are welcome. Please bring food items for your family and one guest. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Buffet-style dining will start at 1 p.m. Contact Theresa Hatten Jackson at 606-928-8312.

Recommended for you