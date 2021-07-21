The 74th Annual Hatten Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School. Family and friends are welcome. Please bring food items for your family and one guest. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Buffet-style dining will start at 1 p.m. Contact Theresa Hatten Jackson at 606-928-8312.
