HUNTINGTON — Near the site where Huntington restaurants once refused to serve Black people, a downtown street plaza has been named in honor of Philip W. Carter Jr.
In a public ceremony Friday, the City of Huntington honored the life and achievements of the longtime civil rights regional activist and Marshall University social work professor.
Mayor Steve Williams unveiled the new street signs, which designated 9th Street between 4th and 5th avenues as the Phil Carter Plaza. Carter said the recognition did not only empower him, but also the others who are part of that legacy.
“And with that collective empowerment, it compels change,” Carter added.
Friday’s speakers, including former Marshall classmates of Carter’s Aubrey King and Dr. Major Mayo, recalled how Carter led demonstrations against segregation in Huntington. King spoke about a share-in at Bailey’s Cafeteria, which once was in the 400 block of 9th Street.
During a share-in, white students would go into a restaurant and order food and Black students joined them after the food was delivered to a table. Another nearby restaurant, the White Pantry, was the site of similar demonstrations.
“I’m just so proud to know Phil Carter, to (have had) experiences with Phil Carter and to call him a friend and a brother,” King said.
Mayo recalled feeling hesitant about joining in the demonstrations, but Carter persuaded him.
“Today when I … go to Huntington and have dinner someplace or stay in a hotel, I thank Phil Carter for what he did,” Mayo said.
Carter’s dedication to promoting civil rights spans more than 60 years of his life. Born in 1941 in Clay County, Carter attended a one-room school with one Black teacher in Barbour County, a city news release said. As a teenager, he attended segregated Kelly Miller High School in Clarksburg. He was one of the first students reassigned to an all-white Washington Irving High School, from which he graduated in 1959.
At Marshall University, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. He paid to further his education by walking on the basketball team and receiving a full scholarship. In 1963, he was given All Mid-American Conference Second Team honors. He was the second Black player to start as a sophomore at Marshall — Hal Greer was the first.
In Clarksburg in 1961, he and a group of young men decided to desegregate businesses to find employment and to dine in the same restaurants as their white classmates. Carter and a friend from Morgan State University were arrested, jailed and released on the same day after sitting at an all-white restaurant.
The city news release said the first Huntington demonstration was against racially segregated movie theaters.
“The Palace Theater practice was challenged by four men and five women, all Black students from Marshall and supervised by NAACP President Marshall Grayson,” the release said. “Desegregation was accomplished within a short period of time in 1962 for all theaters in Huntington.”
Carter recalled demonstrations against the movie theaters during his remarks Friday, and added that “three different movie theaters had three different ways to humiliate us.”
In addition to thanking those who made Friday’s event possible, the speakers and everyone in attendance, Carter thanked “those who marched with me,” “those who went to jail with me,” “those who were tried in court” and those who continue to fight for rights today.
After one of the restaurant demonstrations, King said in his remarks that he was later delivered a subpoena and court summons. A group of Marshall students, including Carter and King, would later win court cases from the demonstrations in Cabell Circuit Judge John Hereford’s court.
The group was student-led Civic Interest Progressives, “a biracial group that aimed to prevent and peacefully protest against racial discrimination by employing sit-ins, share-ins and picketing,” the city release said.
Following his studies at Marshall, Carter would go on to serve as the executive director of the Congress of Racial Equality, receive a Ford Foundation fellowship to study at the University of Pittsburgh’s Graduate School of Social Work, be a delegate to the 1972 National Black Political Convention, was the first Social Work faculty member in Marshall’s department to receive tenure, and was a four-term president of the Huntington-Cabell branch of the NAACP.
Carter has taught more than 70 Africana content classes on topics about African American culture and contemporary issues, such as the Black family, the NAACP, community organization and hip hop. In the early 2000s, Carter founded the Africana Social Work minor at Marshall.
Other speakers Friday included Kelli Johnson and Huntington businessman Michael Thomas.
While addressing the crowd, Williams noted that while the celebration was to honor Carter’s legacy, that could not be done without remembering Huntington’s past.
“What I’ve come to understand in these days, weeks and years since I’ve become mayor, the only way that we’re able to move forward, Phil, is by owning our past,” the mayor said. “We have to own our past, and owning it means to acknowledge how people of color, particularly Black skin, were held back, not acknowledged and set aside within our community. We must own that.”
An updated rendering of an overhead sign for the Phil Carter Plaza was unveiled during the ceremony. Plans are underway for the city to redesign portions of downtown streets, including 8th, 9th and 10th streets, to emphasize safety and infrastructure.
A reception was held for Carter after the ceremony in the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.