HUNTINGTON — Near the site where Huntington restaurants once refused to serve Black people, a downtown street plaza has been named in honor of Philip W. Carter Jr.

In a public ceremony Friday, the City of Huntington honored the life and achievements of the longtime civil rights regional activist and Marshall University social work professor.

