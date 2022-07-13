Brenna Barnett, of Fort Gay, was inducted into the West Virginia 4-H All Stars, the highest honor in the WV 4-H program, on June 10. Barnett was inducted as part of the final council circle program at 4-H Older Camp at Cabwaylingo State Forest. For more information on the Wayne County 4-H Program, contact the WVU Extension Office at 304-272-6839.
Chase Smith, left, of Prichard, was selected to serve as Sagamore of the Mingo tribe at Older Members Conference at WVU Jackson’s Mill in Weston. He sits with Morgan Christian of Cabell County who was selected to serve as Chief. Both positions are high honors at our county and state 4-H camps.
Wayne County 4-H Younger Camp featured talented and hardworking teen leaders who volunteered their time to help make camp fun and engaging for 9-12 year olds attending camp. The following teens served at 4-H Younger Camp, hosted June 20-24 at Cabwaylingo State Forest. From left, Nicholas Daniels of Wayne, Benji Chute of Kenova, Ethan Adams of Wayne, McKenzie Cassel of Fort Gay, Hunter Hayton of Westmoreland, Addy Smith of Wayne, and Marah Christian of Wayne.
To be an Extension Camp Instructor (ECI) is an honor and we are excited that a Wayne County 4-H member, Zara Harold of Lavalette will be serving as an ECI across the state this summer. Harold has been active with the Wayne County 4-H Program for many years, as a member of the Whites Creek Critters 4-H Club, as a 4-H Ambassadors. She attended county and state 4-H camps for many years.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
1 of 4
Brenna Barnett, of Fort Gay, was inducted into the West Virginia 4-H All Stars, the highest honor in the WV 4-H program, on June 10. Barnett was inducted as part of the final council circle program at 4-H Older Camp at Cabwaylingo State Forest. For more information on the Wayne County 4-H Program, contact the WVU Extension Office at 304-272-6839.
Submitted Photo
Chase Smith, left, of Prichard, was selected to serve as Sagamore of the Mingo tribe at Older Members Conference at WVU Jackson’s Mill in Weston. He sits with Morgan Christian of Cabell County who was selected to serve as Chief. Both positions are high honors at our county and state 4-H camps.
Submitted Photo
Wayne County 4-H Younger Camp featured talented and hardworking teen leaders who volunteered their time to help make camp fun and engaging for 9-12 year olds attending camp. The following teens served at 4-H Younger Camp, hosted June 20-24 at Cabwaylingo State Forest. From left, Nicholas Daniels of Wayne, Benji Chute of Kenova, Ethan Adams of Wayne, McKenzie Cassel of Fort Gay, Hunter Hayton of Westmoreland, Addy Smith of Wayne, and Marah Christian of Wayne.
Submitted Photo
To be an Extension Camp Instructor (ECI) is an honor and we are excited that a Wayne County 4-H member, Zara Harold of Lavalette will be serving as an ECI across the state this summer. Harold has been active with the Wayne County 4-H Program for many years, as a member of the Whites Creek Critters 4-H Club, as a 4-H Ambassadors. She attended county and state 4-H camps for many years.