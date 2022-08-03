Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Improving academic achievement, social and emotional wellness and instruction guidelines are the primary goals in Wayne County Schools for the 2022-23 school year.

During the July 26 Board of Education meeting, data analyst Nikki Steffy told board members academic success, emotional support and developing instruction across the district are the focus to improve Wayne County Schools in the new academic year.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

