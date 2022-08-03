WAYNE — Improving academic achievement, social and emotional wellness and instruction guidelines are the primary goals in Wayne County Schools for the 2022-23 school year.
During the July 26 Board of Education meeting, data analyst Nikki Steffy told board members academic success, emotional support and developing instruction across the district are the focus to improve Wayne County Schools in the new academic year.
Steffy said the board will now be presented with monthly data regarding student testing when available, along with quarterly and annual data as it becomes available, to monitor academic achievement as the year goes.
Graduation rates and college-going rates will also be reviewed, along with how many students who attend college take remedial courses in order to assess the classes eligible for college credit in Wayne County high schools to determine more proficient instruction.
To better monitor social and emotional wellness opportunities, the county will monitor the number of students enrolled in summer programs and Energy Express each year, the number of students assisted through the Community in Schools programs and the number of students who have zero out of school suspensions.
Chronic absenteeism will also be monitored for students and staff. Chronic absenteeism is when a student has missed more than 10% of instructional school days, regardless of whether they have an excused or unexcused absence. Truancy, comparatively, is defined by unexcused absences alone.
Steffy said in the 2021-22 school year, 52.58% were considered chronically absent. This means the students missed at least 18 days of school during the year. The percentage of students considered chronically absent before the COVID-19 pandemic were 30% in the 2018-19 school year, 28% in 2019-20 and only 23% in 2020-21.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the significant increase in students who were chronically absent is related to the number of students who contracted COVID-19 or were in contact with someone who had the virus and were required to quarantine.
“Anything counts against them, but you can see, compared to previous years, that the massive attendance problem of the 2021-22 school year was in a lot of cases is through no fault of the student,” he said. “If we’re sending them home because they had been in close contact (with COVID-19), they can’t help that. It was the situation that we were dealing with.”
For development of instruction leadership through the district, the district will monitor development sessions on instructional leadership that teachers are taking during the school year and provide English and Math teaching models and resources to create more cohesive learning throughout the district.
In other business:
The board approved purchase of five new buses for the county, four diesel buses and one gasoline. The board took a separate vote for the purchase of the one gasoline bus, and the action was approved 3-2 with board members Joann Hurley and Dennis Ashworth opposed. Hurley stated the diesel buses are more powerful and can be purchased from a local business compared to a gasoline bus that has to be purchased from another state. Alexander said they are purchasing just one bus to test it out.
The board also discussed federal programs that would encouraged adding electric buses to the county’s bus fleet, and Alexander said the board has decided not to move forward with the grant at this time because the technology is new and the grant contingencies would require destroying one diesel bus for each electric bus added, and the county does not wish to do that at this time.
The board conducted a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2 to approve personnel items to hire teachers and staff for the 2022-23 school year.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Board of Education Office.
