20220511 election 08.jpg
Voters head to their local polling place at Hite-Saunders Elementary School to cast ballots in the West Virginia primary election on May 10 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia will again host an Election Protection hotline for West Virginia voters.

When heading to the polls, voters who encounter problems or have questions about the voting process can call the hotline, 304-355-5012, an ACLU-WV news release said.

