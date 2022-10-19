CHARLESTON — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia will again host an Election Protection hotline for West Virginia voters.
When heading to the polls, voters who encounter problems or have questions about the voting process can call the hotline, 304-355-5012, an ACLU-WV news release said.
The hotline will be staffed starting the first day of early voting, Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. Callers can leave a message if they do not immediately reach a staffer, and messages will be returned promptly.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, the hotline will be operated from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., or until all polls close.
The staffers for the hotline will include students from the West Virginia University College of Law, ACLU staffers and volunteers.
“The right to vote is critical to our democracy, and protecting that right is critical to the mission of the ACLU,” Advocacy Director Eli Baumwell said in the release. “We always hope and expect that elections will run smoothly and voters will not encounter any problems. However, we know that issues do arise, and we are on standby to help voters resolve these issues and make sure their voices are heard.”
ACLU-WV has offered the hotline during elections since 2016.