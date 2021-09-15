CRUM — A dedication and unveiling of a Revolutionary War Soldier marker for past Wayne County resident Adam Crum cemented the soldier’s place in history during a ceremony on Saturday at Crum PreK-8.
The marker is set on U.S. Route 52 (Tolsia Highway) just before Crum PreK-8 on the right side of the road and the gravesite is less than a mile south on 52 near Silvercreek Road.
WCGHS Vice President Herbert Dawson said it was great to see such a good turn out to celebrate both Crum and Wayne County History.
“We are just tickled to death to see so many come out and celebrate the life of Adam Crum and the sacrifices he gave for The United States and Wayne County,” Dawson said. “It is important that our generation commemorates the past so it is not erased and properly handed down to those after us.”
The ceremony featured a brief history outlining the life and service of Crum from his birth on Oct. 5 1756 and death on Oct. 10 1851 as well as the unveiling of both the highway sign and graveside marker and 21 Gun Salute performed by the Belfry DAV Chapter 141.
The pledge of Allegiance and national anthem were performed by Hannah Crum and Lillian Dillon, both descendants of Adam Crum.
President of WCGHS Seiburn Hazelett said hosting the event on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 was a happy coincidence.
“We are gathered to celebrate one of our own war heroes, on a day the nation remembers the heroes of September 11,” Hazelett said, proceeding a moment of silence.
Regent of the Westmoreland Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Marilyn Sargent Oppenheimer, also spoke during the event highlighting her personal connection to Crum and what the heroes of Wayne County mean to each citizen.
The roadside marker was constructed with the approval of the West Virginia department of Archives and erected by the West Virginia Department of Highways and gravesite marker by Morris Funeral Home in Wayne.
The dedication was made possible through the efforts of the Wayne County Genealogical and Historical Society and contributions from multiple individuals.
The erection of roadside markers for all Revoluntionary soldiers is an ongoing project of the Wayne County Genealogical and Historical Society.
Other Revolutionary soldiers buried, or believed to be buried in Wayne County include: Thomas Chandler, Asher Crockett, Jesse Cyrus and Lazarus Damron.
Anyone with information of others whom may be buried in the county should contact the WCGHS.