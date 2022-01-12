Adkins appointed commission president By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Jan 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Kenneth Adkins was chosen as Wayne County Commission president for the 2022 calendar year. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission unanimously appointed current President Kenneth Adkins to another term in the position during the first meeting of 2022 last week.Adkins will serve as president for the calendar year 2022 until his term ends Dec. 31.Though a final decision has not been made, Adkins says he does not plan to seek reelection in the May 2022 Primary for the term to follow next year.Adkins replaced past president Bob Pasley after his retirement in December 2020. Adkins served along side Pasley for several years previous to that.Currently, as of Jan. 11, one person has registered for election to the seat Adkins will leave.Commissioners also started off the new calendar year by setting the holiday and meeting schedule.Holidays will follow state guidance and commission meetings will remain the first Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. and every Monday at 10 a.m. for the remainder of the month.Commissioners also took care of other beginning of the year business including more schedules, tax forms and more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNOAH “TINY” ADKINSDELORES CYRUSPeople near, far rally to support baby Steele MerrittDonation to WMS library a tribute to late Wayne County educatorMAUDIE SUE “TUDDY” KERMANSIMOGENE DAMRON PARSONSTolsia snags first win of season against VanBETTY LOU MATTHEWS WEBBOne dead in U.S. 152 wreckCOLISTA L. MAY Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries VERA M. FOX MAUDIE SUE “TUDDY” KERMANS NOAH “TINY” ADKINS IMOGENE DAMRON PARSONS ANDY WARD COX JACK THOMPSON DELORES CYRUS COLISTA L. MAY SHIRLEY L. ELSWICK RAYMOND WALLACE SPENCER