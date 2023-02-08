HUNTINGTON — West Virginians like Matt Tidd are continuing their trek back home to join the new era at Marshall University.
A Culloden native, Tidd left home to play football in college two decades ago and couldn’t find a way to return. But that changed with the new era of Marshall under President Brad D. Smith; Tidd has found his path home.
In November, Tidd was named the new chief financial officer for Marshall, which allowed him to move closer to his family and give back to the community that built him up for success.
Tidd joined Marshall from West Virginia University, where he served as the chief university budget officer. At WVU, he was responsible for the implementation of a new budgeting system and various financial projects throughout the university and its regional campuses.
Before he joined WVU in 2017, Tidd worked for Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Marriott International. The licensed certified public accountant received his undergraduate and graduate degrees at West Virginia University.
Before adulthood sent him on a journey hours away, Tidd grew up along Thompson Road in Culloden, West Virginia, where he graduated from Hurricane High School in 1998. He grew up with his parents and one sister, who is four years younger. He said it was a pleasant childhood.
Tidd was a second team all-state quarterback for the Redskins, only identifying the player who beat him as a “fairly well-known athlete in the state.” Research would identify that man as J.R. House, current third base coach for the Cincinnati Reds.
Tidd went on to play for Glenville State College, now university. While Tidd said he has nothing but fond memories of Glenville, he decided to move on from his professional football dreams and finished his degree at West Virginia University in Morgantown.
After graduating, Tidd lived in Washington, D.C. and Maryland doing financial work, but he missed the connection he had to West Virginia.
“Honestly, I grew up here in West Virginia and it’s dear to me. It’s given me a lot,” he said. “We wanted to come back. We didn’t know where and didn’t know how, but we wanted to go about it. There was just a lot more for us here.”
Tidd found himself back in Morgantown working for Mylan pharmaceuticals, where he fine tuned his financial work, before he returned to West Virginia University. Tidd said he never saw himself working in higher education, but he jumped at the chance of what he called a “cool opportunity.”
“I’ve gone from a fast-paced, crazy, finance-driven world to more of a serving role,” he said. “You’re right — numbers are numbers — and I think the reason I am sitting here today and talking to you is I’ve been able to leverage online corporation experience into what I think higher education needs now.”
Asked why he would apply for a job at a university to which he has little connection, Tidd’s answer was simple — University President Brad D. Smith. Tidd said he is a believer in strong leadership, and Smith gives 100% of that to the staff.
“I believed in what I was seeing from the president. He has a great reputation of being a leader and I’ve been here for two-and-a-half weeks and already know this was the right decision,” he said.
Being able to be close to his big family is also a big deal for him, he said.
“I have a proud bunch of family members right now and that’s been very humbling and nice to see,” he said. “This state made me who I am and this area made my foundation. Just being able to be here and being recognized for some of my accomplishments is amazing.”
Tidd married his wife Kara, a Parkersburg native, in 2007. She has been a dedicated nurse in both NICU and their children’s schools throughout their marriage. Together they have a 13-year-old daughter, Emma; 9-year-old Madeline and a 7-year-old son, Peyton. While he might deny it today, Tidd teared up when talking about his family.
Emma, he called a “typical first born,” a leader for the family, great student and athlete. Tidd said Peyton is his rock, an outstanding athlete, calm and patient. Most importantly, Tidd said, he was leading the family’s fantasy football league at the time of the interview.
“I would say he’s almost just like me, for good or bad, whatever that might mean,” he said.
His middle child, Tidd said, is dynamic and the “best of the other” two. She is athletic, like her siblings, but also plays guitar.
Tidd said he would be remiss if he did not mention the family’s source of happiness — Gus, a red labradoodle.
“Me being in transition, he’s been a cool part for my kids. I’m away and they have the dog, who gives them attention and stuff like that,” he said.
Even though Tidd never attended Marshall University as a student, he said the university, nevertheless, always had an impact on his life. Decades after his collegiate years ended, Tidd joked his parents still got the experience of moving him into Marshall once he took the position.
“I’m living at The Landing right now, in a small two-bedroom apartment,” he said. “...My mom and dad came and helped me move in. It was like I was moving into a dorm room again.”
As the roots of his new life start to take hold, Tidd said he fully intends to stay in the area until his children graduate high school. He said he wants his children to experience the cool things he did as a child.
“President Smith is going to be taking us all on a journey — the town, community and state,” he said. “I want my family to experience that and see what it means. We are all going to grow.”