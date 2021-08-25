CEREDO — The Golden Girl Group Home received a $9,000 donation from the Attitude Equals Success Foundation (AES), which will be used to buy classroom furniture and other necessities for their newest center, the Golden Minds Center for Learning and Development in Ceredo.
The Golden Girl Group Home is an organization focused on assisting 12-18-year-old girls who have suffered sexual abuse and neglect. The AES Foundation was built out of the local Arby’s franchise when the owner decided instead of collecting donations for corporate Arby’s and not know where the money was going, to instead create a new foundation to support local organizations.
Golden Girl Group Home Development Director Nikki Thomas said the center will have a retail and consignment shop that the girls in the program can use to learn basic life skills about the workspace. There will also be classrooms and recreational rooms so the girls can make up lost learning time and socialize with others in the group and the community.
“So the vision for this building is to teach our girls social skills, to open up a shop that would help fund our recreational programs and to just be in the community,” Thomas said. “We’re going to teach the girls how to handle a sale, how to talk to people, how to do inventory, how to engage, and you know how to do all of those things. We want to make sure they have the skills to succeed, so this is going to help that.”
With the ribbon cutting ceremony set to take place Oct. 8, Thomas said the retail store, called the Golden Treasures Resale Shop, will accept donations from community members and businesses in need of getting rid of items. Thomas said they will also be able to work with those who donate if they want to receive a portion of the profits.
The location will also serve as an educational facility for the Golden Girl members to help them keep up with school work or help prepare them for the return to public school.
Thomas said a lot of members are behind in their education and the COVID-19 pandemic may have set individuals back even more. With the new space, a classroom will be set up with the money from the AES Foundation and Gold Girl will be able to hire tutors and mentors to assist those with schooling and learning other life skills.
“Because the girls have abuse and neglect so severe, they are normally at least 2 years behind in their studies,” Thomas said. “So one of the main goals for this entire project is to make sure the girls are on track for public school and they can succeed and graduate.”
Mary Spears, AES Foundation area supervisor, said the recommendation to support the Golden Girl Group Home came from a former member of the organization.
Construction of the new center was already underway when Thomas heard from Spears, Spears said, but she was happy to donate money to be used for resources.
“When I got into contact with her (Thomas), the building structure was already here, so I asked how else we could help,” Spears said. “It’s wonderful though being able to ask people at Arby’s if they want to donate and knowing where that money is going and seeing the results from it.”
Those looking to find more information about the Golden Girl Group Home can do so at gggh.org and those interested in donating can contact Nikki Thomas at 304-939-5726.