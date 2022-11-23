HUNTINGTON — More than 83,000 babies have been born at the St. Mary’s Medical Center labor and delivery unit in its 98 years, but as of midnight Friday, Nov. 18, there will be no more deliveries as operations will cease.
To honor and commemorate the legacy of the obstetrics unit, nurses and staff collaborated to create a historic memory wall, full of pictures, memories and history. Different sections of the memory wall showcase labor, births, and current and past staff, providers and physicians, as well as honor bereavement and the history of the unit.
“I think this has been a great legacy for St. Mary’s Medical Center, and I’m happy that I’ve been able to be a part of it,” said Mary Beth Stewart, the clinical manager for St. Mary’s Maternity Services in Huntington.
Stewart said labor and delivery staff reached out to community members and asked them to donate pictures and memories to be included on the wall.
“We just really wanted to reach out to the community and ask for those memories that people had from when they were here and delivered a baby with us,” Stewart said.
“We just thought that was an important thing to do as our goodbye to the community,” she continued. “Ninety-eight years is a long time.”
Stewart said the first baby born 98 years ago was on Nov. 14 — a girl — and the entire staff reflected on the significance of that date.
“It’s really come full circle,” Stewart said.
The staff conducted research to determine how many babies were born at St. Mary’s; though some early years are missing data, from 1929 on, they have all the birth records — or delivery books, as the staff refers to them — where they have recorded all deliveries over the years.
“We know that there were six babies that were born here in 1924, but 1925 through 1928 we have a gap,” Stewart said. “We contacted the state registrar, and they didn’t have records as far as which hospital babies were delivered at; they have the deliveries, but not which hospital.”
In the future, the unit will continue to take care of some postoperative patients, and Stewart said there are plans to expand, though they are still working through that transition.
“This unit will still be here,” she said. “In addition to maternity care services, we have always taken care of some post-op surgical patients, and so we will continue to do that.”
It is proposed to include a same-day surgery wing, as well as an inpatient wing with a focus on surgical care for women. Plans for the unit have not been finalized.
All maternity services will move to Cabell Huntington Hospital, also a member of Mountain Health Network.
The decision to move labor and delivery operations to Cabell Huntington was due to a national and regional decline in childbirth, as well as a decline in women of childbearing age in the region, according to a statement from Angie Swearingen, chief operating officer of St. Mary’s Medical Center.