HUNTINGTON — More than 83,000 babies have been born at the St. Mary’s Medical Center labor and delivery unit in its 98 years, but as of midnight Friday, Nov. 18, there will be no more deliveries as operations will cease.

To honor and commemorate the legacy of the obstetrics unit, nurses and staff collaborated to create a historic memory wall, full of pictures, memories and history. Different sections of the memory wall showcase labor, births, and current and past staff, providers and physicians, as well as honor bereavement and the history of the unit.

