HUNTINGTON — In and around Huntington, including some Wayne County areas, the assessment of damage from Monday evening’s flash flooding continues as many keep an eye on the forecast and prepare for more rain over the next two days.
The Huntington Water Quality Board teams are addressing issues and damages from last night’s severe rain event, including cleaning clogged catch basins, man hole covers that were lifted or removed and sink holes that appeared after the water receded, said Executive Director Brian Bracey in an email Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Charleston said the Huntington area saw around four inches of rain fall over approximately 30 minutes, from 4:30 to 5 p.m., resulting in the flooding that affected underpasses, roads and some structures.
According to Accuweather, a band of 4 to 8 inches of rain was forecast from northern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania to northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley of New York state and portions of southern and central New England as the storm system continues to move inland. Farther to the southeast, 2 to 4 inches of rain is anticipated.
The Huntington Stormwater Utility’s staff is preparing to place 12 floodwall pump stations into service starting Wednesday. The floodwall pump stations are staffed 24/7 once they are placed into operation, Bracey said, and will remain staffed 24/7 until the river levels return to normal stage.
Currently, the Ohio River is expected to crest at 11 a.m. Friday at 45.3 feet.
Damage assessments also continue at Marshall University, where a regular schedule resumed Tuesday morning for all but some.
Classes meeting in the first floor of the Science Building and lower level of the Education Building only will be held virtually or canceled through the rest of the week. Additional instruction will be provided for affected students via their university email account.
Monday’s flooding affected several buildings on campus and damage assessments continue, according to Marshall officials.
While no schools in Cabell or Wayne counties reported flood water entering any building as of Tuesday afternoon, district officials in each county are keeping a watchful eye on areas that have experienced flooding in the past.
“We closely watch Davis Creek and Milton since these two areas seem to be the usual schools impacted if we get too much rain that causes the creeks and rivers to back up,” Cabell Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty said.
He added that maintenance crews are prepared to respond should an issue arise at either location and that school custodial crews are monitoring the situation throughout the school day.
Dunlow Elementary in Wayne County was closed for a significant period of time last year due to flooding. Superintendent Todd Alexander said sandbags have been placed at the school as more rain is projected for Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We are preparing for possible flooding in the Dunlow area by bringing in sandbags and moving materials from the ground level. We are also monitoring weather reports to determine if early dismissals in flood prone areas will be necessary,” Alexander said in an emailed statement.