CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is encouraging consumers to know store return policies when buying holiday gifts.
The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week.
“It’s always important to ask the sales associate about the store’s return process when buying Christmas gifts,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Knowing a store’s return policy can save a lot of time and potential headaches.
You don’t want to miss the return window or be caught off guard by any surprising return conditions.”
A purchase or gift receipt will accelerate the process and ensure the person you are giving the gift to receives the full purchase value should the present need to be returned. Some stores may only offer in-store credit or a gift card for returns without a receipt.
Additionally, many retailers offer both an online outlet and a physical store. This means consumers, at times, may only be able to return an online purchase to the online store, which could leave the recipient responsible for shipping fees with any return.
Shoppers should also beware of “all sales final” policies. Merchants must exchange or refund money for defective items. Nonetheless, returns of size and preference still may be refused.
Tips to help include:
Consumers with questions regarding holiday returns can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.
