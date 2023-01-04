Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to be cautious when evaluating ways to lose those extra pounds, perhaps as a New Year’s resolution, according to a news release.

Quick-fix solutions are easily available but may not be the healthiest choice for consumers or the best option for long-term results.

