 West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges residents to be wary of calls especially during the holiday season claiming grandchildren need help.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges residents to be wary of calls especially during the holiday season claiming grandchildren need help.

Scammers have been known to call senior citizens pretending to be their grandchild. Others claim to be law enforcement with news about a loved one. They often indicate the grandchild in question is in another state or country and in dire need of money due to an emergency.

