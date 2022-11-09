Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on the lookout for unsolicited text messages claiming to come from the U.S. Postal Service.

The Attorney General’s Office have received numerous reports of consumers receiving text messages with an unfamiliar web link indicating there is an issue with a package. The link asks for the consumer’s credit card information for a supposed $3 redelivery fee.

