CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on guard against impostors calling to solicit monetary donations to aid those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The governor of Florida is calling the damage brought by Ian historic, a weather event never before experienced by Floridians. Soon, money and relief items will begin to arrive to help affected residents.

