When Jason Ekers became involved in the Wayne County Schools district, he had one goal — bring agriculture the students.
In the years since that involvement, agriculture has become a prominent topic of study across the county in elementary, middle and high schools.
Recently, there has been not only a large amount of growth in school participation in farming and other agriculture activities, but interest from those learning in furthering knowledge past what is currently offered.
One example of this comes from Buffalo Elementary School student Kenya Bailey who is very passionate about honeybees and wants to give schools in the state an opportunity to create safe spaces to preserve the lives of West Virginia’s state insect.
She is hoping to get schools in the county involved in creating pollinator protection plots by simply growing gardens on school grounds.
Bailey first began doing research on honeybees for her school’s social studies fair project, in which she went on to compete at the county level and is taking on the regional competition March 24.
She has reached out to Gov. Jim Justice and the state’s Department of Agriculture to discuss the possibility of getting schools involved in protecting pollinators such as honeybees. She’s hoping the Department of Agriculture will recognize schools who participate by growing the friendly gardens, and thinks it would be beneficial throughout the state.
Meanwhile at Wayne Middle School, a new club has been created to aide in learning how to raise chickens.
The Chicken Tenders Club has 120 student members and is headed by teacher Samantha Lycans Stephens and Jennifer Mills Beckett.
Ekers helped to install a coop at the school and there are already chicks moved in.
Lavalette Elementary is also on-track to begin a hands-on chicken learning experience.
Funds for the coop were provided by the Wayne County Board of Education.
Stephens said the club at WMS is another great hands-on learning approach happening at the school.
“With close to 130 WMS Chicken Tenders, this is just a start of some awesome hands on learning that is coming our way,” she said. “We are growing sprouts in my room, and we have eggs in an incubator.”
At neighboring Wayne High School, another greenhouse has been added to the horticulture program headed by Caleb Dyer.
Students are taught to tend to plants and eventually grown items are sold to the public.
Customers can purchase a variety a flowers and plants including hanging baskets, bedding flowers, peppers, tomatoes, and much more.
Other areas of study in the program include aquaponics which is a soilless growing method in which fish are used to fertilize plants and more.
Speaking of greenhouses, Buffalo Middle School received new plastic on its structures in February as a way to jump start the growing season.
And finally, among many more small projects to promote agrucultural learning is the large feat of developing and spreading Future Farmers of America chapters to each of the three high schools in the district.
FFA is the student organization arm of a school-based agricultural education program. Students learn about an area of agriculture that interests them, then they gain hands-on experience in that field.
Spring Valley’s chapter has been very active the last few years, and it is expected that Tolsia and Wayne will follow suit in the near future.
“We are doing whatever we can to get as much agricultural based learning into Wayne County schools as possible,” Ekers said. “In Wayne County especially, there is great potential to grow your own food, raise your own livestock and make a healthier living for your family — and the sooner we can start that learning process, the more likely it will begin sticking.”