HUNTINGTON — The Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts officially opened Thursday, welcoming community members to catch a glimpse of the new creative space.
The Geneva Kent Center for the Arts is located at 68 Holley Road in Huntington, and the first performance will be “PVT. Wars” and will run from April 21-30. “PVT. Wars” is a comedy about three Vietnam veterans, and veterans will receive free admission.
Alchemy Theatre Troupe Executive Director Nora Ankrom said she was overwhelmed during the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday and was excited to continue expanding what is offered at the new art center.
“I’m ecstatic, over the moon, very pleased and excited about the turnout,” she said. “And now, it’s full steam ahead.”
The center currently has a theater space that can hold up to 150 people, rehearsal space, lobby and restrooms completed. Ankrom and Artistic Director Mike Murdock also hope to add more spaces, such as a dance studio, audio recording rooms or exhibition spaces for artists.
With its completion, there will be 13 artistic spaces for children and adults.
Ankrom and Murdock thanked everyone who has supported them throughout the Alchemy Theatre Troupe journey, whether it be through financial support, attending shows, allowing the troupe to practice or perform in a space or any other forms of support.
Murdock also thanked the Crossroads community for its support since the Alchemy Theatre began working on the Geneva Kent Center for the Arts.
“The Crossroads community has embraced us,” he said. “They’ve been absolutely wonderful to work with and have helped us in numerous ways. We, again, we can’t do any of this without you, and we are rushing forward.”
The opening ceremony included representatives Mike Browning and Bill Bissett for Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, respectively, who sent their congratulations on the new space and well wishes for the future.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams also attended the ceremony and said advancing and encouraging artistic expression helps a community prosper, and he recounted his personal positive experiences attending Alchemy Theatre productions in the past.
“The reality is that this lifts up the community as individuals come here to observe the performances,” Williams said. “All I know is that every time I come to a Alchemy production, my spirit is lifted beyond measure, and it’s because all of the individuals who lend their talent to our community.”
Ankrom encouraged community members to stay up-to-date with new performances and space availability through the Alchemy Theatre Troupe Facebook page.
The Alchemy Theatre Troupe was established in 2017. Before moving into the former Huntington Prep school building on Holley Road, the troupe practiced and performed throughout Cabell County in spaces such as The West Edge Factory and the Barboursville Amphitheater.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.